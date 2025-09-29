The Pink-Collar Economy: The Rise of the Female Beauty Entrepreneur

A significant economic trend is emerging: the sheconomy. Nowhere is this change more obvious than in the beauty and wellness industry.

Valued at over $871 billion globally, this market is a testament to the influence of female consumer spending. Women are the primary shoppers in 72% of US households, directing trillions of dollars in purchasing decisions annually.

But their role as consumers is only half the story. Their greatest impact comes from being the industry’s primary workforce, turning their spending power into career opportunities.

As professionals and entrepreneurs, women are not just participating in the beauty industry. They are building their future from the ground up, forging new and accessible paths to economic independence.

Workforce Power

Cosmetology and esthetics are at the very center of this professional movement. These are not just popular jobs; they are two of the fastest-growing career paths in the United States today.

The numbers speak for themselves. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs for skincare specialists will grow by 10% between 2023 and 2033. For barbers and hairstylists, the growth rate is 7%. Both growth rates far outpace the 5% average for other jobs.

These go beyond just gigs. The proof?Over 40% of licensed professionals are over 40, showing this is a field where you can build a lasting career.

This growth is a game-changer for women of color and first-generation professionals, who see a clear path to ownership here. It’s a trade where skill, not a degree, dictates your success.

The faces of the industry are changing, too. About 15% of professionals are Hispanic, 12% Black, and 8% Asian. The field is still around 60% White, yet the shift toward diversity is undeniable.