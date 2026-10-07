The Poker Player Who Streams Every Result: Ossi Ketola's Unusually Public Ledger
Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:11 a.m. ET
Ossi Ketola rarely gives long interviews, but he has put more of his own money on public view than almost anyone in poker. From a record $12.7 million pot to a $20 million match against Patrik Antonius, his results are streamed in full, with every loss on the same public record as every win.
Most people who play poker for eight figures do it in private. Ossi Ketola does it on the Triton Poker stream, with the chip counts on screen.
The latest entry came on 11 September 2026, when he beat Patrik Antonius in a $ 20 million heads-up match on Jeju Island, two nights after taking $ 6 million off Wiktor Malinowski. The first match of that Malinowski series, a $1 million-a-side loss, is on the same stream, in full.
"I'm down to go into interviews, I'm down to go public wherever, have a debate with anyone, anytime," Ketola told PokerOrg in September 2025. "I believe that in the end always truth wins in the end. I'm just an open book. I don't really have anything to hide."
A Ledger Anyone Can Check
The claim is easy to test, because the results are public. His 2025 heads-up run was streamed match by match: the Cyprus series he lost to Dan Cates, the $ 12.7 million pot he won from Bjorn Li, the week on Jeju where he put roughly $63 million into buy-ins and finished close to level. PokerNews made it the fifth-biggest poker story of 2025.
His 2026 results went up in exactly the same place. The losing opener against Malinowski sits one click away from the $20 million win against Antonius.
In most of the gambling world, very little works like that. Ketola has argued that years of casino influencers flashing implausible wins trained audiences to doubt big numbers, which is why a real one, played on camera against a professional, took a while to be believed.
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What Travels
The openness has limits in one direction only: he gives few long-form interviews. What he offers instead is the record itself, and the record has become hard to ignore.
He holds the largest pot ever broadcast and the largest heads-up match ever streamed, and the replay of the Antonius match passed 330,000 views on Triton's YouTube channel within two weeks. The results are not a press release. Anyone can watch them.