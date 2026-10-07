The Poker Player Who Streams Every Result: Ossi Ketola's Unusually Public Ledger

Ossi Ketola rarely gives long interviews, but he has put more of his own money on public view than almost anyone in poker. From a record $12.7 million pot to a $20 million match against Patrik Antonius, his results are streamed in full, with every loss on the same public record as every win.

Most people who play poker for eight figures do it in private. Ossi Ketola does it on the Triton Poker stream, with the chip counts on screen.

The latest entry came on 11 September 2026, when he beat Patrik Antonius in a $ 20 million heads-up match on Jeju Island, two nights after taking $ 6 million off Wiktor Malinowski. The first match of that Malinowski series, a $1 million-a-side loss, is on the same stream, in full.

"I'm down to go into interviews, I'm down to go public wherever, have a debate with anyone, anytime," Ketola told PokerOrg in September 2025. "I believe that in the end always truth wins in the end. I'm just an open book. I don't really have anything to hide."