the popularity of european style custom cabinets in american households

It may seem unbelievable, but European kitchens are quite common in American homes nowadays. Whether you live in a classic bungalow or a contemporary apartment, a European theme goes with every home décor. Since the cabinets shape the soul of any kitchen, you can rely on European-inspired designs to add elegance and functionality to your space. You can install floor-to-ceiling cabinets to maximize storage, even in a small kitchen, eliminating the need for a separate pantry. For an easy cooking experience, you can add drawers and pull-out shelves in the cabinets. To be precise, design flexibility and seamless appearance of European-themed cabinets make them one of the best storage solutions for everyone.

Regardless of your kitchen's size, only an expert custom cabinet maker can be trusted with this kind of work. They will consider your input while also offering their own ideas to create the most suitable design for your kitchen cabinets. You’ll see how well the European theme can be adapted into the design to give your busy kitchen the desired vibe. Before you contact them, here is a quick look at some standard features of European-style cabinetry to help you understand your options.

The Core of European Design

It’s essential to explore the essence or foundation of European design themes. North American households started opting for European cabinets in the mid-20th century, impressed by their modern flair. These designs looked cleaner in their frameless versions, in contrast to the intricate, framed cabinets that once dominated most American kitchens. However, what fascinated everyone more about these cabinets was their ability to integrate purposefulness and simplicity. They looked perfect in every sense. Even today, many people want to have custom European cabinets for their functionality, hidden storage designs, natural wood finishes, and ease of maintenance.

Frameless Cabinets

European cabinets are typically frameless, unlike the framed cabinets commonly found in North America. Traditional American-style cabinets often complement older décor due to their structure, but they tend to compromise on storage space. In European cabinets, you will find that doors are directly attached to the cabinet box. As a result, you can access the full cabinet interiors effortlessly. Frameless cabinets are also favored for their modern appeal and cleaner lines. Nevertheless, you should discuss these design aspects with your cabinet maker for better ideas. If you want to include face-frame cabinets, they may help you combine the best of both worlds.