The Power of Inclusion: Lessons From Pedro David Espinoza’s Book 'The Real ROI'

When Pedro David Espinoza published “Differences That Make A Difference” in 2019, he warned business leaders that building a diverse culture was not enough to prepare for the future of work. If diverse voices are going to add value to an organization, they need to be included and not just invited, Espinoza explained. Only by building on a variety of perspectives and ideas could businesses hope to develop the best products and services.

In the six years since Espinoza’s book was published, the business world has seen dramatic change. Several high-profile events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced businesses to adapt to a new normal that, many times, has made inclusion more difficult.

To help those struggling with inclusion in the new normal, Espinoza has published a new book. “The Real ROI: Return on Inclusion” refines and expands on the ideas presented in his earlier book, offering business leaders new hope for orchestrating practices that foster inclusion in meaningful ways.

“The changes that have come to the workplace over the past several years, including both the widespread shift to remote work models and the rise of AI, have made it critical for business leaders to reassess their DEI strategy,” Espinoza says. “Leaders will see the results of their efforts when they tear down stereotypes, call out unconscious biases, and ensure equitable opportunities. Strategies that don’t pursue those goals are less likely to see results.”

The Voices Behind “The Real ROI”

Espinoza is a TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, investor, and author who has emerged as a leading voice on the power of inclusion. Educated at Berkeley, Stanford, and Harvard, Espinoza’s academic journey sharpened his entrepreneurial mindset and deepened his commitment to using innovation for global impact.

Espinoza’s business successes include founding SmileyGo, an app aimed at helping companies invest smarter. Pan Peru USA, which Espinoza founded to drive social change in his native Peru, aims to empower women to become entrepreneurs and to give children access to STEM education.

Espinoza has also collaborated with the Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG), a prominent business association representing the innovation economy and its broader ecosystem, on its inaugural “Launch Circuit” speaker series.

Espinoza co-wrote “The Real ROI: Return on Inclusion” along with Maria Lensing, Global CIO and CTO of Sorenson Communications, and Jorge Luis Titinger, Founder and CEO of Titinger Consulting. The book includes insights drawn from interviews with 50 CEOs, including John Hennessy of Alphabet and Monica Lozano of Apple. It presents details from dozens of interviews that show how business leaders are investing in inclusion and seeing a satisfying return.

Optimizing Communication with Greater Awareness

The roadmap for inclusion presented in “The Real ROI” is heavily focused on effective communication. It begins by encouraging a high degree of mindfulness concerning the words leaders choose.

“Simply put, if our intent is to include people and make them feel they belong, the first step must be to become aware of how we communicate,” Espinoza writes. “We then need to address them and refer to them in ways that are not value-laden.”

The book encourages a heightened awareness of how words land with listeners. Communicators who want to encourage inclusion must frame their messages in a way that considers the backgrounds of their listeners.