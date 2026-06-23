the publicist putting minority talent in the front row

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Chrissy Walker did not set out to disrupt the fashion PR industry. She set out to fix something specific: the fact that minority talent kept getting left out of rooms they had every right to be in. A few years and hundreds of fashion week placements later, she has done both. Walker is the founder of Chrissy Walker Public Relations, a boutique agency that works across New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and London. The agency specializes in connecting fashion and entertainment talent with brands, press, and high-profile cultural moments, with a deliberate focus on elevating minority voices in luxury spaces. It sounds like a niche. In practice, it has meant placements at Cannes Film Festival, a Phillip Plein runway, appearances alongside Hermès and Moncler at Salone del Mobile in Milan, and brand partnerships with Valentino, Balmain, Loewe, Jimmy Choo, and MCM Worldwide, all for clients whose careers CWPR has helped build from the ground up.

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"I kept seeing incredible talent being overlooked," Walker says. "The access gap in luxury fashion is real, and I wanted to close it." Walker came to PR from a somewhat unusual direction. She studied at The Wharton School, then spent time in retail strategy at Fortune 500 companies, picking up a fluency in how major fashion businesses actually make decisions. She went on to become the first marketing hire at a Google Ventures-backed SaaS startup, which taught her a different kind of pace. A stint in trade publishing gave her the media literacy that would eventually define how CWPR pitches and places. She launched the agency shortly after, and the rest has been, as they say, history, though Walker would probably object to that framing. She is still very much in the middle of it. Last year, CWPR secured over 300 fashion week placements across major global cities. At Milan Fashion Week, Walker brokered a collaboration between Nigerian-American artist Annahstasia Enuke and Missoni that drew significant attention. Clients have landed features in PAPER Magazine, partnered with The Knot, and turned up in the kinds of places that move a career forward rather than just marking time.

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