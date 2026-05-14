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The restaurant industry is currently facing a significant paradox. While there is more access to high-quality ingredients and global culinary techniques than at any other point in history, the failure rate for new establishments remains high. Many owners believe that a great menu acts as a safety net, but professional experience suggests that success in the modern market requires a fundamental shift. For many food businesses, developing a recognizable concept or brand identity has become increasingly important. Denis Fulco Ramos is a restaurant manager and developer who built his career in the competitive Brazilian market before establishing himself in Florida. He has spent years proving that. Some industry professionals argue that the overall concept can play a significant role in a restaurant’s success. With a background in marketing and communication, Ramos approaches hospitality as a structural challenge rather than just a culinary one.

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The Strategy of "Slow Days" A common problem for restaurateurs is the inconsistency of traffic, specifically the "dead zones" of mid-week business. Ramos addressed this not by simply lowering prices, but by creating specific promotional models. He understood that a restaurant must give people a reason to leave their homes on a rainy Monday or a quiet Wednesday. By developing initiatives like "Double Monday" and "More than Ladies Wednesday," he treated these days as unique events rather than just business-as-usual. According to the company, the initiatives were associated with sales increases of approximately 70% and 75%, respectively. This highlights a core lesson of the "Ramos Method": traffic is not a matter of luck; it is a matter of strategic identity. When a brand has a clear identity, customers understand what to expect, and that clarity may help strengthen customer loyalty. Innovation Through Intellectual Property Innovation in the kitchen is often seen as a creative whim, but Denis Fulco Ramos treats it as a brand asset. His work has also been linked to ‘Dubai Sushi,’ a culinary concept that has reportedly been referenced by others in the industry. It serves as an example of how a signature idea can influence the broader industry. For him, the goal is to create something that feels familiar and surprising at the same time. However, one of his more notable contributions to the “social concept” space was SushiDay. This initiative combined hospitality service with social impact and food donations, eventually gaining recognition and influence that saw other restaurateurs follow in his footsteps. It suggested that a restaurant’s reputation is built as much by its community footprint as it is by the flavor profile of its menu.

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Adapting to New Territory Transitioning a successful model from Brazil to the United States provided a lesson in humility and market research. Ramos had to navigate new supplier networks and different cultural expectations while co-founding the brand. He had to learn how the local community interacted with food and what they valued in a dining experience. The success of the lounge, which reached its break-even point in its first month and maintains a 4.8 organic Google rating, is attributed to a focus on relationship-based hospitality. Ramos argues that customers might come for the food initially, but they return because of the way the place makes them feel. This requires a manager to be as skilled in team training and brand psychology as they are in inventory management or kitchen operations. The Manager as a Mentor Leadership in this space also carries a responsibility toward the future of the trade. He believes that sharing knowledge with the next generation is essential for keeping the industry healthy. He advocates for a more holistic training for young professionals, one that includes not just cooking techniques, but an understanding of visual identity, digital marketing, and the use of AI in advertising. By teaching young people to see the restaurant as a complete ecosystem, he is helping to ensure that future businesses are built on solid ground.