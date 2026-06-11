Why Didn't Travis Kelce Attend 'Toy Story 5' Premiere With Taylor Swift?
June 11 2026, Published 6:01 a.m. ET
It wasn't Travis Kelce's choice to skip the Toy Story 5 premiere on Tuesday, June 9 in Los Angeles.
The football player, 36, had to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp, which takes place from June 9 to June 11.
On Tuesday, June 9, the team shared footage of the footballer on X, writing “87 at work. @tkelce”
He catches a football in the three-second clip.
Fan Reaction Was Strong
The fans went wild.
One supporter wrote, “Looking every bit of 22. Let’s go year 14.”
Another shared a photo of Swift and her family decked out in Christmas gear, writing, “87's support.”
A third fan wrote, “87 at work. Go, go, go.”
Travis Kelce Career Update
In March, Kelce returned to the Chiefs for a fourteenth season after retirement speculation.
His new deal is a one-year, $12 million contract.
He is scheduled for training camp in July, the same month as the couple is set to wed in NYC.
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Taylor Swift’s Night Out at ‘Toy Story 5’ Premiere
Swift attended the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles solo.
The singer, 36, caught up with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively, and had them autograph her 1996 Toy Story VHS tape.
Hanks told USA Today that Swift should have “brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well.”
Swift performed her new record-breaking song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” at the event, along with “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” with Randy Newman.
"I Knew It, I Knew You" set a Spotify record for the most-streamed country song by a female artist on a single day when it was released on Friday, June 5.
Tom Hanks Offered Marriage Advice To Taylor Swift
Considering Swift is reportedly set to wed Kelce next month, Hanks weighed in with advice for the couple when asked on the red carpet. Hanks has been married to Rita Wilson for 38 years.
“The man must make the waffles on Sunday,” Hanks told E! News.
He didn’t get an early listen to her Toy Story 5 number.
"We were told the day it came out," Hanks told the outlet. "They don't trust us, and there is a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So, I just do what I'm told."
In the fifth installation of Toy Story, Woody, Buzz and Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) face a challenge when they’re introduced to electronic devices.
Toy Story 5 is in theaters on Friday, June 19.