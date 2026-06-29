NEWS The Rise of the Instagram Activity Tracker: How Likes and Follows Became Celebrity Culture’s New Obsession Source: SUPPLIED THE INSTAGRAM ACTIVITY TRACKER IS A TOOL THAT LETS YOU VIEW THE LIKES, FOLLOWS, AND INTERESTS OF A FRIEND, AN EX, OR A FAVORITE CELEBRITY. OK! Staff June 29 2026, Published 12:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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There used to be a time when digging into a celebrity story required paying off a bellhop at a hotel just so a paparazzi could get a clean shot of a midnight tryst at a bar. Now, it’s much easier to see whether Katy Perry is dating a Canadian politician or if Lil Nas X is finally doing better after all the scandals. Most entertainment stories begin with something much easier to gain, an Instagram like or comment. When you’re following Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev, you can better tell what fellow sports stars like, which movie star was in their stories, or what follow activity they do to predict the next best tennis shoe. That is why an Instagram activity tracker is so valuable. You don’t have to wait for the story anymore, when you can simply spot it while it’s happening.

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Celebrity Fans Have Become Digital Detectives The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet is a great example of Instagram sleuthing. Fans can examine clues on social media to track public appearances together and generate timelines that tell a much more comprehensive story about their relationship. The same thing happens right now with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Even though they’re engaged and in a long-term relationship, everyone is seeing who likes what or follows whom on Instagram to get details about the upcoming wedding of the century. All those shared screenshots, documented interactions, and pieced-together posts create a fully embraced story that fans love to compile. With the right Instagram activity tracker, detective work becomes a lot easier. Why Likes Suddenly Matter So Much A single celebrity like can transform an entire industry. Take the birthday wish from Zendaya to Tom Holland. That racked up over 26 million likes, further evidence that the world is watching that ship closer than ever. Considering how many celebrity interviews, announcements, and public appearances are carefully coordinated in advance, being able to track Instagram activity is like getting a peek behind the curtain. You get more spontaneous information about authentic interactions from the people you most admire or follow. That fascination extends well beyond celebrities. You can use a premium Instagram activity tracker to see whether your ex is getting over your recent breakup or if an office crush is actually single. A few little likes on a post or a follow here or there can trigger all kinds of collaboration speculation. Social media is the new Hollywood rumor mill.

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Instagram Activity Creates New Body Language Instagram activity from celebrities goes beyond setting trends. An account can reveal interests, communities, favorite influencers, and inform a fan about recurring patterns. You want to track hundreds of interactions and body signals to generate a much more immersive story. Fans aren’t just focused on individual actions. They want engagement behavior and consistent instances that reveal far more than a curated profile ever will. Those clues and context give you way more of a glimpse into the “real lives” of celebrities. Something like Blake Lively showing “signs of discomfort” at the recent Met Gala, or whether Jordan really wanted to marry Amber on Love is Blind. These are excellent examples of uncurated images, reels, stories, and posts on Instagram that can really uncover what’s behind the scenes. Why Tracking Activity Manually Is Nearly Impossible The problem is, Instagram doesn’t have a convenient way to track activity anymore. There used to be a “Following Activity” tab when the social media giant first launched, but that has long since been removed. To find out what people are following, liking, commenting, or engaging with on Instagram now requires a college degree in research. You have to spend months analyzing all kinds of activities, then carefully laying them out in a massive spreadsheet to really get the good gossip. Manually trying to track all the Instagram activity of your favorite celebs is just not practical. You need a faster, more accurate method that uses automation. How Snoopreport Fits into Modern Celebrity Culture Snoopreport offers a way around the idea that celeb news is only about what is printed. Public Instagram activity is compiled into a clean report sent directly to your inbox, full of insights on activity levels, recent likes, follow activity, habits, and more. For as little as $0.99 per week, you can avoid manually spending hours tracking interactions and instead receive an easy-to-read report on the behavioral trends of all your favorite celebrity accounts. When you understand broader patterns, you can identify recurring behaviors, helping you put the puzzle pieces of a new relationship or sudden career change into focus. With over 500,000 users and features on Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Future Sharks, Snoopreport offers a streamlined Instagram activity tracker that keeps you in the know.

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Source: SUPPLIED IF YOU'VE BEEN WONDERING HOW TO VIEW INSTAGRAM LIKES, SNOOPREPORT IS THE SOLUTION.