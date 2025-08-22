Keith Urban's CBS Singing Competition Show 'The Road': What to Know
What Is 'The Road' About?
Keith Urban is on a mission to find the next big superstar!
In November 2024, an announcement confirmed that CBS ordered the new singing competition series, The Road, with Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan as executive producers, along with Lee Metzger and David Glasser.
Per the press release, the show will offer "a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best emerging musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams."
"I'm a big fan of Taylor's incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road," Shelton said. "I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."
Meanwhile, Sheridan teased a "revolution taking place in country music" through the project.
He added, "Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture. No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."
Glasser, who called the series "a true labor of love," said, "I can't thank CBS enough for supporting us on this journey to bring an incredible project to audiences everywhere."
What Has Keith Urban Said About His Singing Competition Series?
In a February press release, CBS named Urban as The Road headliner.
Reacting to the news, the "Wild Hearts" singer said, "I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists."
Through the show, seasoned musicians will have the chance to learn lessons about the business "that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd."
"For me, touring has always been my first love," Urban continued. "It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer."
Urban and the other executive producers will guide the musicians while determining who will move on to the next city.
"In the end, only one will walk away with the grand prize (to be announced)," the press release added.
What Does Blake Shelton Say About Keith Urban?
In a May issue of People, Shelton revealed he had been to Urban's ranch and had spoken with him on the phone "one or twice."
"[It wasn't] until we started working on The Road when I'd say I got to know him," the former The Voice said of his co-executive producer.
Who Are the 12 Artists Set to Open for Keith Urban on 'The Road'?
The Road features 12 competing artists: Adam Sanders (Lake City, Fla.), Billie Jo Jones (Emory, Tex.), Blaine Bailey (Tahlequah, Okla.), Briana Adams (Winchester, Tex.), Britnee Kellogg (Anthem, Ariz.), Cassidy Daniels (Marion, N.C.), Channing Wilson (Lafayette, Ga.), Cody Hibbard (Adair, Okla.), Forrest McCurrin (Jefferson City, Mo.), Jenny Tolman (Nashville, Tenn.), Jon Wood (Wake Forest, N.C.) and Olivia Harms (Canby, Ore.).
When Will 'The Road' Premiere?
The Road will premiere on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on October 19 (9 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET/PT).
According to the press release, the series will air from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on October 26 and November 2 after the NFL Doubleheader. It will follow the regular schedule again, starting November 9.