Keith Urban's CBS Singing Competition Show 'The Road': What to Know

In November 2024, an announcement confirmed that CBS ordered the new singing competition series, The Road, with Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan as executive producers, along with Lee Metzger and David Glasser.

Per the press release, the show will offer "a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best emerging musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams."

"I'm a big fan of Taylor's incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road," Shelton said. "I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."

Meanwhile, Sheridan teased a "revolution taking place in country music" through the project.

He added, "Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture. No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."

Glasser, who called the series "a true labor of love," said, "I can't thank CBS enough for supporting us on this journey to bring an incredible project to audiences everywhere."