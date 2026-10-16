The SDR Show Will Take Over Main Stage at EXXXOTICA, And One Fan Will Walk Away With A Special Gift

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Ralph Sutton and Aaron Berg are taking their show on the road, and this time the stakes involve a camera crew. The SDR Show is bringing its live game show, "Lights, Camera…Erection," to the Main Stage at EXXXOTICA New Jersey in Edison on Saturday, October 24. The format has already sold out twice, so the guys are coming back with a bigger crowd, a live audience, and a prize most game shows would never put on the table. Here's how it works. Six contestants pulled from fan sign-ups will step on stage and try to survive a round of questions, challenges, and eliminations run by Sutton and Berg. Adult stars Carter James and Cameryn More will be on stage with them, along with some special guests. One by one, the hosts cut the field down until a single person is left standing.

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That winner gets to direct an adult scene starring James and More. The concept for the scene gets built out of the contestant's answers during the show, so whatever comes out of their mouth on stage could end up in the final cut. Filming happens privately after the live event, and the finished scene will be packaged with the episode for paid GaS Digital subscribers. So if you've ever watched something and thought "I could do this better," Edison is your shot. You just have to get past Ralph and Aaron first, which anyone who has listened to the show knows is the hard part. For the uninitiated, SDR stands for Sex, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, and the podcast has been living up to that name for more than a decade. Sutton, who spent years hosting the nationally syndicated rock radio show The Tour Bus before launching the GaS Digital Network in 2016, has been the constant behind the mic since the show began in 2014. The guest list over the years has bounced between rock legends, comedians, and adult stars, from Gene Simmons to the Impractical Jokers. Every episode wraps the same way, with guests sharing their first experiences with sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. Recent episodes have kept that mix going strong. Comedian Brad Williams stopped by to talk about hustling his way to the top, adult stars April Flores and Rina Ellis opened up about getting into the industry, and Nick Simmons and Evan Stanley of the band Stanley Simmons dropped in to talk music and growing up together.