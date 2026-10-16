The SDR Show Will Take Over Main Stage at EXXXOTICA, And One Fan Will Walk Away With A Special Gift
Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:33 a.m. ET
Ralph Sutton and Aaron Berg are taking their show on the road, and this time the stakes involve a camera crew.
The SDR Show is bringing its live game show, "Lights, Camera…Erection," to the Main Stage at EXXXOTICA New Jersey in Edison on Saturday, October 24. The format has already sold out twice, so the guys are coming back with a bigger crowd, a live audience, and a prize most game shows would never put on the table.
Here's how it works. Six contestants pulled from fan sign-ups will step on stage and try to survive a round of questions, challenges, and eliminations run by Sutton and Berg. Adult stars Carter James and Cameryn More will be on stage with them, along with some special guests. One by one, the hosts cut the field down until a single person is left standing.
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That winner gets to direct an adult scene starring James and More. The concept for the scene gets built out of the contestant's answers during the show, so whatever comes out of their mouth on stage could end up in the final cut. Filming happens privately after the live event, and the finished scene will be packaged with the episode for paid GaS Digital subscribers.
So if you've ever watched something and thought "I could do this better," Edison is your shot. You just have to get past Ralph and Aaron first, which anyone who has listened to the show knows is the hard part.
For the uninitiated, SDR stands for Sex, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, and the podcast has been living up to that name for more than a decade. Sutton, who spent years hosting the nationally syndicated rock radio show The Tour Bus before launching the GaS Digital Network in 2016, has been the constant behind the mic since the show began in 2014. The guest list over the years has bounced between rock legends, comedians, and adult stars, from Gene Simmons to the Impractical Jokers. Every episode wraps the same way, with guests sharing their first experiences with sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll.
Recent episodes have kept that mix going strong. Comedian Brad Williams stopped by to talk about hustling his way to the top, adult stars April Flores and Rina Ellis opened up about getting into the industry, and Nick Simmons and Evan Stanley of the band Stanley Simmons dropped in to talk music and growing up together.
The live show also lands during a big stretch for the podcast. As we reported last month, The SDR Show cracked the Top 20 on iHeartRadio's comedy chart and landed a spot on the platform's front page, putting the show in front of a whole new crowd of casual listeners who might never have found it otherwise. For a show that has been putting out two episodes a week for over ten years, it was a well-earned moment.
A lot of that momentum traces back to Berg. The New York comedy veteran took over the co-host chair after Sutton personally recruited him to replace longtime partner Big Jay Oakerson. Sutton joked at the time that Berg was his first call and initially turned him down. Berg came around, and when he officially signed on, he said sex tops his list of favorite things, "and to a much lesser extent, drugs, and rock 'n' roll." With acting credits including The Boondock Saints 2 and Detroit Rock City, multiple stand-up albums, and two books under his belt, Berg brought his own fan base along for the ride, and the chemistry with Sutton has been a big part of the show's recent growth.
Put two hosts who love to roast people in front of a live audience at one of the country's biggest adult expos, add a pair of adult stars and six brave fans, and you get exactly the kind of chaos SDR listeners tune in for twice a week.
"Lights, Camera…Erection" by The SDR Show hits the EXXXOTICA New Jersey Main Stage, sponsored by Chaturbate, on October 24 in Edison. Tickets are available through the EXXXOTICA website, and episodes of The SDR Show stream on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and GaS Digital.