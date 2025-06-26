'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Admits She 'Forgets' Her Influence Most Days
MomTok, dirty sodas and reality TV — oh my!
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, and Mayci Neeley reflect on their influence as social media trendsetters while discussing their partnership with Ninja Thirsti™ for their limited-edition dirty soda Bundle.
Taylor Frankie Paul Can't Believe MomTok's Impact on Trends
On "most days," Paul, 31, is still trying to wrap her head around the level of stardom that occurred after she and her friends, known as MomTok, became viral sensations.
"I forget, honestly," she admits of her impact. "It's crazy that basically anything you do, a lot of people are watching. The dirty soda [trend] was a shock to me because it was our everyday norm."
"It's so crazy to me. I'm like, 'What is happening?' Every day I'm like, 'What is life?' What is happening? I ask that at least three times a day," she jokes. "Because there's no way we became a Halloween costume trend. Little things like that, I'm almost speechless because I would've never thought — especially the dirty soda [trend]."
Since dirty sodas are the Utah friend group's version of a New Yorker's daily coffee, Paul was "super excited" for the squad's collaboration with Ninja Thirsti™.
"We got to create our own box, so that was really cool to have our little touch on it and the way they ended up coming out was so fun," she shares.
While Paul is up there when it comes to who "loves dirty sodas the most," the brunette beauty "easily" credits Neeley as the MomTok dirty soda fanatic.
Demi Engemann Wants to Be 'Intentional' With Her Influence
As a trendsetter, Engemann, 30, confesses it can be a "heavy burden to carry" at times "in terms of" wanting to "actually be intentional with what I do, what I say and make a difference."
"It's a privilege and it's very cool that people are looking to me — even if it is for a drink order or how to do your hair or what to wear," she notes. "I hope to impact others in meaningful ways besides those, but I think that's really cool thing and I don't take it lightly."
Regarding her latest partnership with Ninja Thirsti™, it was a no-brainer for Engemann, as she is the "dirty soda queen."
"My ideal day does not ever not include a dirty soda. It's usually multiple times a day thing every single day. Everyone knows I am a dirty soda girl, so I loved creating my own little concoction," she says of her bundle.
Mayci Neeley 'Surprised' by Dirty Soda Trend
As for Neeley, 30, she's a major fan of the Ninja Thirsti™ brand in general, admitting, "I'm pretty sure I have every single one of their products."
Reacting to the dirty soda trend, Neeley mentions, "It surprised me because in general as a society I feel like people are trying to be a little bit more healthy over time."
For her, however, the beverage obsession is a "natural thing" — and there's plenty of ways to swap ingredients to make for a healthier option!