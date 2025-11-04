The Selah Center: Where Hollywood’s Wellness Insiders Go to Detox and Recharge

Southern California’s wellness scene has seen its fair share of trends, from infrared sauna studios promising a full-body glow to week-long juice and detox retreats. Few places, however, have managed to merge science and serenity quite like The Selah Center, a wellness destination that opened in Carlsbad on October 25.

Co-founded by Sinclair Kennally, CNHP, CNC, CEO and Founder of Detox Nation, The Selah Center has quickly established itself as a refreshing alternative to one-size-fits-all wellness. Its mission is to create a sanctuary where science meets soul—helping individuals restore balance, rebuild resilience, and unlock deep healing through personalized therapies and advanced bio-regulation technologies designed to support the body’s natural intelligence.

From Chronic Illness to Wellness and Clarity

Kennally’s path to creating The Selah Center began with her own struggle. After years of battling unexplained symptoms such as exhaustion and brain fog, she eventually discovered that mold toxicity was the hidden factor affecting her health. That discovery changed everything and set her on a new course.

“When I finally uncovered mold toxicity as the reason behind my symptoms, it completely shifted how I viewed health,” Kennally shares. “I realized that so many people are stuck chasing relief instead of understanding what’s really driving their fatigue or pain. That’s what inspired me to create a space where people can finally get real answers.”

Through Detox Nation, Kennally built a community centered on sustainable, science-based wellness rather than quick fixes. The Selah Center represents the next evolution of that mission and continues to focus on helping people extend their healthspan, not just their lifespan.

Exploring the Science Behind Smarter Detox

At The Selah Center, innovation meets comfort. Guests begin with a personalized intake to uncover their goals and create an individualized plan for healing, longevity, and optimization. From there, Selah helps guests determine which therapies are the best fit for their needs, providing clear and actionable steps to move forward.

“People want to know what’s really going on inside their bodies,” Kennally explains. “We take the guesswork out of wellness by relying on data instead of trends. Once clients see the results, they feel empowered to take back control of their health.”