The Sexy Nurse Persona Is Real: Content Creator Olivia Jaymes on Her Decade in the Healthcare Industry

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Jaymes built her brand on a costume that isn't really a costume at all. The scrubs, the stethoscope, the sexy-nurse persona that's become her signature — it's all rooted in something real. Before she was a top-earning content creator, Jaymes spent nearly a decade working inside an actual hospital, and the story of how she went from one identity to the other is less a glow-up narrative than a slow-building reckoning that ended in a walkout she says she doesn't regret for a second.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Credit: Olivia Jaymes

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly a Decade in, Then a Pandemic Jaymes worked in healthcare from 2012 to 2021 — the kind of tenure that builds a real professional identity, not a resume line. She describes herself from that era in stark terms: hardworking, selfless, entirely defined by the job. So when she started an OnlyFans in April 2021, and it took off almost immediately, it didn't just add a new income stream. It cracked something open. "I struggled with this new boost in income and newly creative side of myself I wasn't familiar with versus being this hardworking, selfless, healthcare worker," she said. She'd put her life on hold to get through her healthcare education, and letting go of that identity — even for a few good months of pay — wasn't something she was sure she was ready to do. The timing made everything more volatile. She was building this new career during COVID's brutal first year, inside a hospital system stretched to its limit by a country divided over vaccines and politics in real time. "Alot of patient deaths, denied PTO, the hospital shifts increased, demand increased," she said, describing overnight shifts that weren't part of her normal schedule stacking on top of an already unsustainable workload. "Working at the hospital during that time was soo complicated and confusing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Credit: Olivia Jaymes

Article continues below advertisement

Faceless, But not Invisible At first, Jaymes kept her content faceless — a deliberate firewall between her two worlds. "No face, no case," as she put it. It didn't hold for long. Within a few months, coworkers started finding her online. Her manager eventually found out too, and to her surprise, he was supportive — he even asked how much she was making. That openness from her direct manager made what happened next land even harder.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Credit: Olivia Jaymes

Article continues below advertisement

A History with HR that had Already Worn Her Down By the time Jaymes was called down to HR in November 2021, she wasn't walking into a room with a stranger. She'd been there before — for things that had nothing to do with content creation. She'd reported being stalked by a resident who left notes on her car and chased her down the parking ramp after her shifts. She'd reported a doctor who cornered her in a break room and made an explicit comment about her body, after she'd returned from a boob job she'd requested time off for under confidentiality — a procedure that, she's clear to note, happened before she was ever in adult entertainment. When she told the HR representative how unsafe and uncomfortable that made her feel, the response was a question that's stuck with her since: "What do you think you're doing to deserve this negative attention?" Something, she said, broke inside her in that moment. She stopped trusting that anyone at that hospital was actually interested in her well-being. So when that same HR representative called her back in November 2021 — this time about her online work — Jaymes says she was told she'd be sent home while the hospital "figured out what they were going to do" with her. The representative told her she'd never dealt with a healthcare worker who was also in the adult industry, and informed Jaymes that as a "public figure," she couldn't be both.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Credit: Olivia Jaymes

Article continues below advertisement

"There are Employees Literally Having Work Affairs at Work" The hospital hallways, Jaymes says, were already thick with rumors that COVID-era stress seemed to be amplifying — nurses and doctors, residents and CNAs, even supervisors, all allegedly caught up in various entanglements, with everyone aware and no one especially bothered. It made the scrutiny on her own life feel absurd by comparison. "There is no way I can get fired for doing something off the clock, in my own bedroom with consenting adults without a face," she remembers thinking. "There are employees literally having work affairs at work! On the clock! In the blood gas lab, in the break room, in the cafeteria!" A few days later, the hospital let her go. The final meeting is the part of the story Jaymes tells most precisely. Across the table sat a man who'd made sexual comments about her body and repeatedly reminded her, she says, of the "real" reason she'd been hired; the HR representative who'd once blamed her for a doctor's inappropriate comment; and a supervisor known throughout the hospital for a sexual affair happening on the clock — one people had reportedly walked in on. And yet it was Jaymes, alone in her own bedroom with consenting adults, who had crossed a line. "I remember smiling a little, trying not to laugh at the irony of it all," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Credit: Olivia Jaymes

Article continues below advertisement

Walking Out with a New Rule for Herself Jaymes left that meeting with something more than severance — she left with a line she wasn't willing to let anyone cross again. "I walked out of there realizing the next person who comments on my body openly or has something sexual to say about it is never going to do it again for free." The aftermath had its own irony. Subscribers started flooding in from the hospital itself — former coworkers, nurses, doctors, familiar names from her years on the floor, all showing up in her DMs, buying content, or just lurking out of curiosity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Credit: Olivia Jaymes