NEWS The Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Tanzania Reports First Large-Scale Pastor Participation Overseas with Revelation Bible Exam Source: LOCAL TANZANIAN PASTORS AND SHINCHEONJI MEMBERS WHO TOOK THE "OPEN REVELATION BIBLE EXAM" ON THE 18TH POSE FOR A COMMEMORATIVE PHOTO HOLDING THEIR EXAM PAPERS. Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:19 a.m. ET

First of Its Kind Overseas with Significant Pastor Participation; Expanding Scripture-Centered Fellowship; Based on Rev 22:18-19, “Examine Yourself: Have You Kept the Word According to the Bible?” In a milestone for scripture-focused engagement, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Peter Tribe, Tanzania Church (led by Pastor Yoon Hyun-chul, hereafter referred to as Shincheonji Tanzania Church), convened an open Bible exam on the Book of Revelation that drew significant participation from pastors. This marked the first large-scale involvement of pastors in such an event outside Korea. Held on August 18 across four major Tanzanian cities, the Revelation Bible exam brought together local church leaders and Shincheonji members for a rigorous assessment rooted in Revelation 22:18–19. This exam aimed to evaluate whether believers, as the saints who hope for heaven, have kept the words of Revelation that all believers must know, and to encourage each person to stand rightly before God. Organized under the leadership of Pastor Yoon Hyun-chul, a total of 138 people participated in the exam: 98 Protestant pastors and 40 Shincheonji members. This reflects a notable shift from a similar examination in South Korea last year, where just one pastor from a traditional denomination joined the 313 participants.

Source: SUPPLIED PHOTO: ON THE 18TH, SHINCHEONJI PETER TRIBE TANZANIA CHURCH CONDUCTED AN “OPEN REVELATION BIBLE EXAM” IN FOUR MAJOR TANZANIAN CITIES WITH 98 LOCAL PROTESTANT PASTORS AND 40 SHINCHEONJI MEMBERS.

The Revelation Bible exam featured 10 main questions and 33 sub-questions, which were structured to test not only biblical knowledge but also adherence to scriptural teaching as a lived standard. The exam results revealed a stark gap. Shincheonji members averaged 95 points, while Protestant pastors averaged seven. One participating pastor shares, “Seeing Shincheonji members write their answers so confidently today made me reflect on my faith and calling as a pastor. I will study Revelation through the Shincheonji Zion Christian Mission Center, lead my congregation on God’s path, and teach them correctly so they can enter heaven.” However, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus emphasized that the exam’s intent was never to rank or shame but to prompt an honest evaluation and to encourage renewed commitment to the text. The organization describes the exercise not as competition but as a moment of reflection for believers who hope for heaven and seek to stand rightly before God.

Source: SUPPLIED PHOTO: TANZANIAN PROTESTANT PASTOR ANSWERING QUESTIONS DURING THE “OPEN REVELATION BIBLE EXAM” ON THE 18TH