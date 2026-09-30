the stokes twins are turning up the heat with buldak for a guinness world records attempt

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Over a decade after the viral Fire Noodle Challenge helped turn Buldak into an internet phenomenon, the brand is calling its spicy community back together for one Guinness World Records® attempt and a very big THANK YOU to the fans who started it all. The Stokes Twins are about to find out what happens when you ask the internet to do what it does best: eat something spicy, film it and turn a simple challenge into a viral moment. On October 1, 2026, from 5:00–6:00 p.m. PDT, Buldak is bringing fans around the world together on TikTok for an official Guinness World Records® attempt, with social media sensations Alan and Alex Stokes, better known as the Stokes Twins, helping rally the community.

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After watching Buldak make a string of hilariously unsuccessful attempts at other world records, the twins stepped in with a bigger idea in their latest TikTok video: “This stuff is so good, but you know what would make it even better? A million people helping us break a world record.” Enter: the Buldak community. The goal is to bring together the most people eating noodles and uploading their participation to a single platform within one hour. Ambitious? Sure. But this is also a fandom that spent much of the 2010s voluntarily filming itself eating some of the spiciest noodles on Earth.

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A Very Spicy Full-Circle Moment There’s a reason Buldak chose this moment to get everyone together. It’s been over a decade since the viral Fire Noodle Challenge exploded across the internet, helping introduce Buldak to millions of people around the world. YouTubers, mukbangers, creators and groups of friends started picking up packs of Buldak, pressing record and documenting the experience. There were red faces. There was sweating. There was laughter. Buldak is the delicious thrill of heat you can’t help but chase. And somewhere in the middle of all that spicy pandemonium, a global community formed. Those videos helped take Buldak far beyond its South Korean roots, turning Samyang Foods’ famously fiery noodles into a K-wave darling in the West and one of the internet’s most recognizable food obsessions. The best part? The fans did it themselves. They weren’t simply watching the phenomenon. They were the phenomenon. Now, over a decade later, Buldak is turning the camera back toward the people who helped make the brand what it is today. The October 1 event is designed as a giant thank-you: a chance for longtime fans, new fans, creators and the people behind Buldak itself to show up together for one shared moment of spicy unity.

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Source: Photo credit: The Stokes Twins TikTok

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The Stokes Twins Join the Buldak Community Helping bring everyone together are Alan and Alex Stokes, whose massive social following and very internet-native sense of humor make them a natural fit for a record attempt powered almost entirely by people hitting “post.” It’s also a fitting partnership for a brand whose rise was built on organic social content. Long before Buldak became a Gen Z and Gen Alpha staple, people were making videos about it simply because they genuinely loved it, wanted their friends to try it and, perhaps most importantly, wanted to see what happened when they did. That spirit still sits at the center of the brand today. Buldak has grown from cult internet discovery into a fixture of youth culture, showing up across TikTok, mukbangs, convenience stores, college campuses and countless late-night noodle runs. The heat may have gotten people to press play, but the flavor, ritual and sheer fun of sharing it with someone else are what turned the challenge into a community.

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One Community, From Fans to the People Behind Buldak That community includes the people who work on Buldak, too. Employees across the company are joining the October 1 attempt alongside fans, not from the sidelines, but as fellow members of the same fandom. Because behind the campaigns, launches and social posts are people who also genuinely love the brand, eat the noodles and understand exactly why someone might have several flavors stockpiled at home. For Buldak, that makes the event feel especially meaningful. It isn’t a brand asking its audience to perform for it. It’s everyone showing up together: fans, creators, employees, friends and anyone else who has ever enthusiastically handed someone a bowl and said, “You have to try this.” Buldak has built a global community that doesn’t just enjoy the heat—they live for it. Their energy, enthusiasm, and willingness to go all in are what inspired the brand to bring everyone together for the biggest challenge yet: an attempt to set a Guinness World Records title. It’s a celebration of the people who make Buldak what it is and the shared love of heat. The community showed Buldak a lot of love and this is Buldak’s chance to love them back.

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One Seriously Spicy Hour Participating is intentionally simple. Fans can post a qualifying TikTok during the official October 1 window from 5:00–6:00 p.m. PDT. Participants should begin their video by eating Buldak noodles on camera for at least 10 seconds and include #BuldakRecord in their caption. Videos should remain public for at least 10 days so participation can be verified. And because helping make internet history deserves something a little more permanent than a screenshot, fans who sign up and successfully participate will have the opportunity to receive a customized Guinness World Records® certificate recognizing their role in the attempt. It’s Buldak’s way of making sure the people who built the community get to put their own names on this next chapter of it. Also: objectively excellent lore.