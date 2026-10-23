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The Thai Billionaire Who Built an AI Agent and Made His Own $2.5 Million Land the Test

the thai billionaire who built an ai agent and made his own million land the test
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Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:02 a.m. ET

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Johny Saephan had a realtor, a property listing and a growing frustration with waiting. His next move was to build an AI agent to help find buyers.

Most people test new technology on a hypothetical problem. Thai prodigy Johny Saephan put his own $2.5 million land listing in front of it.

The entrepreneur already had a realtor working to sell his 5.76 acres in the Gresham, Oregon, area. But the process was moving slower than he wanted, prompting him to build an AI agent with a practical assignment: help attract a buyer.

His realtor remains involved. Saephan added the technology to take on research and marketing, with the ambition of working without someone directing every step.

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The public-facing result is "Johnysellsproperty.com"

Designed to create the property website, research comparable sales and prepare a comparative market analysis using public information, the agent gives prospective buyers a place to explore the land and its possibilities.

And those possibilities are part of the intrigue.

Could the site become a shopping center? Its signalized corner and frontage could interest a developer. The listing describes potential industrial and limited commercial uses following annexation into Gresham, with retail development subject to restrictions and approvals.

What about a data center? That concept would require a buyer to verify permitted use, power capacity, fiber connectivity and cooling feasibility. The property’s suitability has not been established.

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Still, the connection is striking: land promoted with AI could potentially become a home for the infrastructure behind it.

The experiment has yet to deliver a confirmed sale handled entirely by AI. For now, there is a live website, an active listing and an owner testing how much an AI agent can contribute to finding a buyer.

Saephan’s frustration started the project. Whether it helps close a deal will be the real story.

He gave the technology his own land to work with. Now comes the $2.5 million question: Who will buy it?

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