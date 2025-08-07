Article continues below advertisement

Halfway through the year, a new standard is taking shape in medicine — one that prioritizes precision, personalization, and restraint. Across aesthetics, surgery, and skin health, a select group of doctors are leading this quiet shift. Their work isn’t driven by trends or excess, but by clarity of purpose: to offer results that feel natural, thoughtful, and entirely individual. This list is not about hype. It’s about consistency, craft, and the kind of care that speaks for itself. Whether they're revisiting the fundamentals of facial structure or building new tools for modern skincare, these practitioners are shaping the future — not by chasing attention, but by earning trust. Dr. Harrison H. Lee

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Harrison H. Lee has earned a place among this year’s top doctors for his contributions to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. A triple board-certified surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills, New York City, and Dubai, Dr. Lee is known for blending technical expertise with thoughtful leadership. From Hollywood celebrities to international patients, clients worldwide seek out Dr. Lee’s work — a reflection of the trust he’s built in aesthetic surgery. Dr. Lee has spent years refining his approach to facial feminization and contouring, with a focus on procedures that deliver subtle, natural-looking outcomes. His experience in bone reshaping procedures has helped many patients achieve results that align with their personal goals. What sets Dr. Lee apart is his patient-centered philosophy. He listens closely to each individual’s goals and creates a tailored plan focused on natural outcomes. He approaches every procedure with care and a strong emphasis on safety. Colleagues describe Dr. Lee as both a skilled surgeon and a dedicated mentor, investing time in educating emerging professionals and contributing to research. His balanced blend of experience and integrity has earned the respect of peers and patients alike. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit harrisonleeplasticsurgeon.com. Dr. Dev Patel

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Dev Patel brings a unique perspective to aesthetic medicine. A former Royal Navy Medical Officer who served two frontline tours, his medical career spans over 25 years and includes experience across more than nine specialties. For the past 14 years, he has focused on aesthetic and regenerative medicine, gaining recognition for his consistent results and pioneering mindset that blends precision with regenerative science. As the founder of Perfect Skin Solutions and the creator of CellDerma — a skincare brand developed from his passion for skin science — Dr. Patel has become a respected figure in the field of skin health, growth factor technology, and non-surgical rejuvenation. He is a frequent speaker at international conferences and a trusted voice in the media, known for combining scientific rigour with an empathetic, holistic approach to care. A vocal advocate for patient safety, Dr. Patel is especially recognised for his outspoken stance on unregulated cosmetic practices such as unsafe body filler procedures. His leadership in this area, alongside his global teaching on regenerative medicine and safety-driven innovation, continues to shape the industry. His work reflects a balance of integrity, clinical excellence, and innovation — earning him his place on the Top Doctors list of 2025. (Subscribe to his YouTube channel @doctordevpatel.) Dr. Joshua Baker

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Joshua Baker isn’t just performing procedures. He’s changing the way people think about cosmetic surgery. At his Dallas-based clinic, The Retreat Restorative & Aesthetics, Dr. Baker has introduced QuantumBody — a new approach that blends high-tech tools with personalized care. “It’s not about chasing trends,” he says. “It’s about doing what’s right for each patient.” QuantumBody was built out of frustration. Too many patients were being pushed toward the same surgeries, regardless of their goals or body type. Dr. Baker saw the pattern and decided to break it. “I wanted to create a space where it’s okay to say no. No to unnecessary procedures. No to shortcuts. No to treating people like numbers,” he says. QuantumBody focuses on non-invasive and minimally invasive techniques that still deliver powerful results. Instead of relying on traditional surgeries like tummy tucks or implants, the goal is to enhance what’s already there — in a way that fits the person, not just the industry mold. Dr. Baker’s path started in med school at the University of Texas at Houston. He was drawn to reconstructive surgery and the impact it had on people recovering from illness or trauma. That experience shaped the way he sees cosmetic work today. “It’s not just about how you look. It’s about how you feel. It’s about making people feel whole,” he says. Today, his clinic is more than a business. It’s a place built on honesty, teamwork, and care. “Every decision here comes from integrity,” Dr. Baker says. “We don’t follow the industry. We lead with the patient.” QuantumBody isn’t just a technique. It’s a philosophy. One that’s already making waves with clients who want something different. Something better. To learn more, visit theretreataesthetics.com or follow Dr. Baker on Instagram at @drquantumbody and @theretreataesthetics. Dr. Lior Tamir

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Lior Tamir has dedicated 16 years to the art of dentistry, blending technical skill with a vision for delivering a distinctive patient experience. Operating in Silicon Valley, California, he leads a technology-driven practice that caters to individuals seeking advanced facial cosmetic solutions. Early in his career, he recognized that dental care could go beyond standard procedures, prompting him to explore innovative techniques and material science to stay at the forefront of modern dentistry. Over time, he has refined a holistic approach that addresses both functional and aesthetic needs. By focusing on minimally invasive methods, he helps patients achieve the results they desire while preserving as much of their natural tooth structure as possible. In founding his clinic, Dr. Tamir set out to redefine modern oral health by combining cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, and facial plastic surgery under one roof. This integrated model provides patients with a range of treatments, from porcelain veneers and dental implants to Botox enhancements, all within a single, coordinated environment. The brand’s emphasis on convenience, transparency, and care aligns with evolving consumer expectations, as individuals seek curated experiences with clear communication and streamlined services. By collaborating with specialized professionals and employing state-of-the-art digital workflows, Dr. Tamir ensures that each patient’s needs are met thoroughly and efficiently. His drive to remain current with industry advancements underscores a commitment to improvement and patient-focused outcomes. Central to Dr. Tamir’s philosophy is delivering care that resonates with patients’ personal aspirations. He believes that understanding the “why” behind a treatment plan fosters trust and deeper collaboration, allowing individuals to make informed decisions about their oral health. He researches advanced materials. With an eye for detail and a passion for patient care, he continually refines his practice to offer effective, minimally invasive solutions. Whether it’s guiding patients through a smile transformation or educating them about preventative strategies, Dr. Tamir prioritizes honest dialogue and meticulous planning. Through this approach, Smiles by Doctor Lior continues to cultivate lasting relationships, promote patient confidence, and reshape expectations for what a modern dental experience can achieve. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.doctorlior.com. Lana Rozenberg, DDS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Lana Rozenberg, DDS, is a board-certified cosmetic dentist and the founder and president of Rozenberg Dental NYC. She approaches her profession as both a family legacy and a personal art form. Raised in New York City by parents who were both dentists​, Rozenberg grew up immersed in the world of dentistry from an early age and was encouraged to pursue a career in medicine or dental care. She excelled in science but also spent years painting and sculpting—twin passions that made cosmetic dentistry a natural fit, blending meticulous technique with an artist’s eye for detail. With over 25 years of experience, Rozenberg’s Manhattan practice has become a destination for patients seeking smile transformations that balance precision, artistry, and compassion. Her Upper East Side clinic attracts a discerning clientele from New York and beyond, including high-end patients and A-list celebrities. She and her team provide everything from general dentistry to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures. Patients come to her for routine teeth whitening, custom porcelain veneers, dental implants, Invisalign aligners, and even Botox enhancements—each treatment tailored to the individual’s needs and delivered with an artist’s precision. To ensure the best outcomes, Rozenberg embraces the latest dental technology and modern techniques, keeping every procedure as innovative as it is comfortable. Despite her high-profile success, Rozenberg remains deeply committed to patient comfort, the highest ethical standards, and personal connection with each individual. Known for her warm chairside manner, she has a gift for putting even the most anxious patients at ease. She often describes her goal as delivering “small doses of happiness” through the confident smiles she creates, viewing each treatment as a chance to help someone find new confidence. As a practice leader, Rozenberg fosters a supportive, high-standard culture and approaches her work with a profound sense of responsibility to her patients. It’s a blend of compassion, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking care that makes her a medical professional to watch in 2025. Readers can explore her work further on her website or Instagram for more insight into her practice and to see the smiles she’s helped transform. Dr. Bobbi Peterson

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Bobbi Peterson is an accomplished orthodontist, entrepreneur, and product innovator based in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. Since opening her first practice, Aces Braces, in Brooklyn in 2008, she has built a reputation not only for clinical expertise but for fostering a welcoming, modern approach to dental care. Her Philadelphia office, launched in 2022, extends that same vision. A minority practice owner in her field, Dr. Peterson is one of just a few Black women in the New York region who both owns her practice and the building it operates in — a testament to her determination and entrepreneurial mindset. Known for her engaging social media presence, Dr. Peterson has also cultivated a patient community that spans from families to public figures. In 2021, recognizing a need for more thoughtful oral care products, Dr. Peterson designed the Big Mouth Toothbrush — a sleek, multi-speed electric toothbrush offering broader surface coverage and ergonomic functionality. She took the product from prototype to launch in just one year, debuting it in January 2022. After an appearance on Shark Tank (aired March 2023), Big Mouth has grown to include a full dental kit line and is now sold direct-to-consumer, on Amazon, and via B2B partnerships with dentists and retailers. Dr. Peterson’s background as a practicing orthodontist informs every aspect of the product design, from aerated caps for hygiene to subscription-ready brush heads and travel-friendly packaging. Her experience scaling a physical practice has helped her approach product development with both clinical insight and business savvy. Looking ahead, Dr. Peterson is focused on growing her Philadelphia practice, expanding product distribution, and building her personal brand at the intersection of healthcare and entrepreneurship. She is frequently invited to speak on these topics and remains committed to mentoring other healthcare professionals entering private practice or consumer product spaces. To learn more about her work — or to explore collaboration opportunities — you can follow her on Instagram at @iamdrbobbi or visit bigmouthtoothbrush.com. Dr. Jag Chana

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jag Chana, a Consultant Plastic Surgeon based in London, has built his career over more than 25 years of practice. His training began at Mt Vernon Hospital, a center known for its history in plastic surgery. He continued his education in Taiwan, focusing on complex facial reconstruction — experience that helped shape his future work in facial rejuvenation. Today, Dr. Chana specializes in procedures such as deep plane facelifts, necklifts, rhinoplasty, and eyelid and brow lift surgeries. His combination of facelift surgery with stem cell injections reflects his interest in evolving methods that support longer-lasting, natural-looking results. Throughout his career, Dr. Chana has focused on improving outcomes while keeping patient needs central to every decision. His approach emphasizes respect for natural anatomy and patient individuality. To learn more about his work and view real patient outcomes, visit his professional platforms. Dr. Ken Anderson

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED