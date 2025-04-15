EXCLUSIVE 'The Valley' Star Michelle Lally 'Couldn't Care Less' Her New Boyfriend 'Called Her a Hooker' at Premiere Party: Source Source: Bravo According to a source, 'The Valley' star Michelle Lally 'couldn't care less' her boyfriend 'called her a hooker' at the premiere party.

Article continues below advertisement

Estranged exes Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally got into it at The Valley premiere party on April 10, an insider exclusively spilled to OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

“Michelle’s boyfriend, Aaron Nosler, was beyond drunk,” the source shared. “He was such a mess, as he was stumbling everywhere. He even fell into the step-and-repeat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Jesse Lally said his ex-wife Michelle Lally was 'a hooker' in the Season 2 trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

A source previously dished to Us Weekly Aaron and Jesse were having a “pleasant conversation” when Michelle confronted Jesse, reportedly saying she’d “never forgive” him for calling her a “hooker” on the forthcoming second season of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Jesse Lally filed for divorce from Michelle Lally after nearly six years of marriage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While the insider told Us Weekly Jesse “apologized profusely,” they noted Aaron turned it into a joke, saying, “Well, just so you know, I only date hookers.” When Jesse pointed out what Aaron had said, Michelle insisted he would have to explain this to their daughter one day. “It was insane,” the insider dished to OK!, “because Michelle couldn't care less that her current boyfriend called her a hooker as well. Even if Aaron was attempting to make light of the situation, he still said it, but she was so focused on attacking Jesse that she didn’t even care what Aaron said.” “Honestly, Michelle looked ridiculous,” the source concluded. “She clearly came in with the intention to start up with Jesse and mission accomplished. But her boyfriend calling her a hooker in front of everyone didn’t exactly help her case, to say the least.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo A source dished Michelle Lally was 'so focused on attacking Jesse Lally' at 'The Valley' premiere party.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse and Michelle were married in 2018, but viewers got a look into their tumultuous relationship during the first season of The Valley. In March 2024, it was confirmed they had separated, with Jesse filing for divorce after being married for almost six years. In the trailer for the second season, which premieres on April 15, Michelle was seen screaming at Jesse that he’s a “f------ drunk," which led him to respond that “she’s a hooker, so it’s fine.” Us Weekly spoke to Jesse at the premiere, where he regretted his actions. “My biggest problem — and I got it tattooed on my arm — is that emotion clouds reason,” he stated. “The strongest person — regardless of the work they’re doing — in a moment of weakness can be triggered. here are certain words, like, you can say I drink too much or he’s an alcoholic. But when you call somebody a drunk, that implies something a lot deeper.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Jesse Lally claims he's apologized to Michelle Lally for calling her a hooker.