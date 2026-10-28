The Verge Girls Were the Real Showstoppers at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Boxing Event

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Adin Ross' Brand Risk shows have become one of the strangest nights on the combat sports calendar, and the crowd is often as much of a story as the card. At Brand Risk 16 in Miami, the Verge Girls were ringside, and the group, which included a reigning Power Slap champion and a BKFC commentator, ended up being one of the night's main attractions. Who Was in the Building The crew included Verge talent agency CEO Jessica Bartlett and models Ellie Blue, Liv and Ellie Dempster. Two of them know a thing or two about taking a hit. Dempster is the Kitchener, Ontario native who became the first-ever women's flyweight Power Slap champion, winning the inaugural title against Zoe Dubois at Power Slap 21 on July 10, 2026, in Las Vegas. Before slap fighting, she had been a professional Muay Thai fighter in Thailand, grew up playing rugby, and was named Power Slap's Rookie of the Year in 2025.

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Ellie Blue, the model, swimwear designer and competitive fighter behind Mariella Swimwear, works as a sports commentator for BKFC, so a night of influencer fights in Miami was well within her wheelhouse. The Night's Biggest Upset The moment everyone left talking about came early. Powerlifter Jeremy Smith, a boxer with dwarfism, scored a first-round technical knockout over Flyysoulja, one half of the Island Boys. From a dominant position on the ground, Smith rained down punches before trapping Flyysoulja's arm, and the referee waved it off just one minute into the first round. It was Smith's second win over the brothers. Adin Ross had previously paired Smith against Flyysoulja's twin, Kodiyakredd, at Brand Risk 15 in August, and Smith stopped him too. A Rough Night for the Island Boys Kodiyakredd didn't fare much better later on the card. YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty stopped him in just 30 seconds in his boxing debut, then immediately called out streamer N3on, which led to a heated verbal exchange ringside.

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After both brothers' first-round defeats, Adin Ross said on the broadcast that the Island Boys are no longer welcome at future events. Fights in the Stands Too The action wasn't confined to the ring. According to the group, several scuffles broke out in the crowd over the course of the night, adding to the general chaos that has become a Brand Risk trademark.

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