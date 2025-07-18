The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Cuts Off Joy Behar as She Accuses Joe Biden's Aide of 'Hiding Something' About His Mental Capacity: Watch
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin threw shade at Joe Biden's aide Anthony Bernal for refusing to publicly comment on the former president's mental capacity during a recent hearing.
On the Friday, July 18, episode of the ABC series, the ladies explained how Bernal "plead the fifth" to questions such as "Was Biden fit to exercise his duties as president?" and "Did Biden ever instruct you to lie about his health?"
Alyssa Farah Griffin Shades Joe Biden's Aide
His responses irked Griffin, who noted, "That’s making people want to ask even more questions, I'm sorry."
"As a former government official who has testified before Congress voluntarily and the Justice Department, there was never a moment where I thought about pleading the fifth because the taxpayers paid my salary," she explained of her former role as White House director of strategic communications in 2020. "If they wanted an answer to a question about what I saw in government, I felt it was my duty to the country to answer."
"It sounds like they’re hiding something," she declared. "Those are pretty basic questions."
Sunny Hostin brushed it off, as she felt the doctor was going to "plead the fifth to everything," something she's seen countless times in testimonies, as she used to be a prosecutor.
Griffin then asked if she could give one more anecdote.
"If you believe in institutions... you should show up, you should comply... and you should answer questions because the taxpayers paid your salary. They have the right to know the answer to basic questions," she stated.
Griffin Cuts Off Joy Behar
Joy Behar then tried to move on to the next subject, to which Griffin interrupted her and pointed a finger, prompting the comedian to smirk.
"By the way, I also want to say — I also got threats from the right and the left. I had people on the right saying I was being disloyal for going in because I was talking about Trump, and I had people on the left attacking me for ever working there," she pointed out. "That is the job you sign up for when you get to work in the highest office in the land."
Elsewhere in the episode, Behar poked fun at Donald Trump's flub, as he blamed Biden for hiring Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell even though Trump did so himself in 2017.
The incident prompted Ana Navarro to say, "There could be and there should be a bipartisan legislation that requires exams by a panel of experts to look at a president's cognitive abilities, or lack thereof in this case."