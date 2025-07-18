The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Cuts Off Joy Behar as She Accuses Joe Biden's Aide of 'Hiding Something' About His Mental Capacity: Watch

On the Friday, July 18, episode of the ABC series, the ladies explained how Bernal "plead the fifth" to questions such as "Was Biden fit to exercise his duties as president?" and "Did Biden ever instruct you to lie about his health?"

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin threw shade at Joe Biden 's aide Anthony Bernal for refusing to publicly comment on the former president's mental capacity during a recent hearing.

His responses irked Griffin, who noted, "That’s making people want to ask even more questions, I'm sorry."

"As a former government official who has testified before Congress voluntarily and the Justice Department, there was never a moment where I thought about pleading the fifth because the taxpayers paid my salary," she explained of her former role as White House director of strategic communications in 2020. "If they wanted an answer to a question about what I saw in government, I felt it was my duty to the country to answer."

"It sounds like they’re hiding something," she declared. "Those are pretty basic questions."