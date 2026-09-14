or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > ana navarro
OK LogoHEALTH

'The View' Star Ana Navarro Reveals Husband Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease a Few Years Ago: 'We've Been Learning to Live With It'

Photo of Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro revealed she kept her husband Al Cárdenas' Parkinson's disease diagnosis private for a 'couple of years.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro revealed that her husband, Al Cárdenas, has been quietly battling Parkinson's disease for several years.

"I had kept [this] private for the last couple of years, my close friends and family all know, but it's not something that I had shared with you," Navarro, 54, said in a one-minute video posted via Instagram on Monday, September 14. "And it is that my husband has been diagnosed with Parkinson's."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ananavarro/Instagram

Ana Navarro opened up about her husband's Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'We've Been Learning to Live With It'

Photo of Ana Navarro revealed she and her husband, Al Cárdenas, have been 'learning to live' with his Parkinson's diagnosis.
Source: @ananavarro/Instagram

Ana Navarro revealed she and her husband, Al Cárdenas, have been 'learning to live' with his Parkinson's diagnosis.

"We've been learning to live with it. We've been adjusting, confronting the emotional and physical challenges that come with the disease," she continued. "Building a team and learning to live a full life while dealing with Parkinson's."

Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time and has no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Navarro explained that her husband, 78, whom she married in 2019, wanted to reveal his diagnosis in hopes of helping others dealing with serious health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rushed In With Support

Photo of Ana Navarro received tons of support from fans and friends.
Source: @ananavarro/Instagram

Ana Navarro received tons of support from fans and friends.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to share their messages of support.

"Thank you so much for sharing that information about your husband. I have Parkinson's and I have been living with it since October of 2022. I'm so glad you were sharing it in the open with all of," one supporter wrote, while a second said, "I am very sorry about your husband:( It is an extremely difficult situation! Sending you positive thoughts 🙏❤️."

"So sorry to hear about Al. You’re both in my prayers," a third added.

MORE ON:
ana navarro

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro's Husband Previously Battled Severe COVID-19 Case

Photo of Ana Navarro revealed her husband struggled with a severe case of COVID-19 in October 2020.
Source: @ananavarro/Instagram

Ana Navarro revealed her husband struggled with a severe case of COVID-19 in October 2020.

The View host has previously opened up about her husband's health issues, revealing in 2020 that she felt "lucky" after he recovered from a severe case of COVID-19.

"My husband got COVID from somebody that works in my house who had gotten it from a nephew," she explained during an appearance on the daytime talk show in October 2020. "Sixteen people have ended up with COVID from that one person. Three of them in the hospital, including my husband, who spent five days in the hospital receiving Remdesivir."

Ana Navarro's Husband Was Hospitalized for 5 Days

Photo of Ana Navarro's husband, Al Cárdenas, was hospitalized for five days as he recovered from COVID-19.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro's husband, Al Cárdenas, was hospitalized for five days as he recovered from COVID-19.

Navarro explained that they discovered Cárdenas had pneumonia upon arriving at the hospital for an evaluation, and he spent five days there as he recuperated.

"He’s fully recovered and doing well. He came home tonight. I am thankful to the doctors and staff of the @clevelandclinic, who put their lives at risk to help others," she told her followers at the time. "But please, just know, despite what the moron-in-chief might say, COVID is no joke, and not to be taken lightly. Wear your masks. Take precautions. Social distance. I’m feeling very blessed tonight."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.