'The View' Star Ana Navarro Reveals Husband Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease a Few Years Ago: 'We've Been Learning to Live With It'

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Ana Navarro revealed that her husband, Al Cárdenas, has been quietly battling Parkinson's disease for several years. "I had kept [this] private for the last couple of years, my close friends and family all know, but it's not something that I had shared with you," Navarro, 54, said in a one-minute video posted via Instagram on Monday, September 14. "And it is that my husband has been diagnosed with Parkinson's."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ananavarro/Instagram Ana Navarro opened up about her husband's Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

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'We've Been Learning to Live With It'

Source: @ananavarro/Instagram Ana Navarro revealed she and her husband, Al Cárdenas, have been 'learning to live' with his Parkinson's diagnosis.

"We've been learning to live with it. We've been adjusting, confronting the emotional and physical challenges that come with the disease," she continued. "Building a team and learning to live a full life while dealing with Parkinson's." Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time and has no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Navarro explained that her husband, 78, whom she married in 2019, wanted to reveal his diagnosis in hopes of helping others dealing with serious health issues.

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Fans Rushed In With Support

Source: @ananavarro/Instagram Ana Navarro received tons of support from fans and friends.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to share their messages of support. "Thank you so much for sharing that information about your husband. I have Parkinson's and I have been living with it since October of 2022. I'm so glad you were sharing it in the open with all of," one supporter wrote, while a second said, "I am very sorry about your husband:( It is an extremely difficult situation! Sending you positive thoughts 🙏❤️." "So sorry to hear about Al. You’re both in my prayers," a third added.

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Ana Navarro's Husband Previously Battled Severe COVID-19 Case

Source: @ananavarro/Instagram Ana Navarro revealed her husband struggled with a severe case of COVID-19 in October 2020.

The View host has previously opened up about her husband's health issues, revealing in 2020 that she felt "lucky" after he recovered from a severe case of COVID-19. "My husband got COVID from somebody that works in my house who had gotten it from a nephew," she explained during an appearance on the daytime talk show in October 2020. "Sixteen people have ended up with COVID from that one person. Three of them in the hospital, including my husband, who spent five days in the hospital receiving Remdesivir."

Ana Navarro's Husband Was Hospitalized for 5 Days

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro's husband, Al Cárdenas, was hospitalized for five days as he recovered from COVID-19.