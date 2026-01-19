or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

'The View' Co-Hosts Crack Up on Live Episode After Audience Member Yells Out Joke About Donald Trump: Watch

Phot of 'The View' cast
Source: @theview/x

'The View' costars shared a laugh on Monday, January 19.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The ladies of The View cracked up on-air due to an audience member yelling out a comment about the president on the Monday, January 19, episode of the talk show.

While chatting about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Whoopi Goldberg noted how in a recent interview, Donald Trump alleged that the Civil Rights Act had a downside.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'The View' costars discussed Donald Trump's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Source: @theview/x

'The View' costars discussed Donald Trump's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The comedian read his remark out loud: "White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university or college."

Goldberg added of Trump, "Under his administration, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said there could be reparations for this discrimination."

Article continues below advertisement

An Audience Member's Joke Made 'The View' Costars Laugh

Source: @theview/x

The stars of the talk show cracked up at a woman in the audience joking about Donald Trump.

As she gave the camera a smirk and people laughed and booed, a woman offscreen could be heard exclaiming, "He got jokes!"

Her words caused all of the costars to laugh, with Goldberg clapping her hands to commend her quip, as did the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin seemingly took jabs at the president's businesses filing for bankruptcy.
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin seemingly took jabs at the president's businesses filing for bankruptcy.

Goldberg followed up by noting that she remembers how when she was a child, women couldn't get a bank loan on their own and Black men had trouble getting into college — things White men never struggled with.

"They can file for bankruptcy," Ana Navarro chimed in on White men, to which Sunny Hostin joked, "several times."

The women were likely taking a jab at the president, as his businesses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Highlights White Privilege

Photo of Donald Trump claimed 'White people were treated very badly' because of the Civil Rights Act.
Source: @theview/x

Donald Trump claimed 'White people were treated very badly' because of the Civil Rights Act.

"Equality feels much like oppression when you have always had the privilege of being ahead even if you were mediocre, and I think that’s what we’re talking about here," Hostin added.

"White men, as of 2023, were 76 percent of the workforce and in all sorts of top positions, where People of Color and women were not. So what we’re learning, I think, from this interview is that this administration kept on talking about a meritocracy and that things should be merit-based, and they felt that it never was," the former prosecutor explained. "Now we really know that this attack against diversity, equity, and inclusion is based on white male grievance."

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Says You Might Be 'Racist' If You're Against the Civil Rights Act

Photo of 'Anyone that is personally offended by the Civil Rights movement might be a racist,' declared Sara Haines.
Source: @theview/x

'Anyone that is personally offended by the Civil Rights movement might be a racist,' declared Sara Haines.

"Anyone that is personally offended by the Civil Rights movement might be a racist," Sara Haines added. "There could be debates on other things, but the Civil Rights movement itself was... if you have a problem with the Civil Rights movement..."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.