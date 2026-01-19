'The View' Co-Hosts Crack Up on Live Episode After Audience Member Yells Out Joke About Donald Trump: Watch
Jan. 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
The ladies of The View cracked up on-air due to an audience member yelling out a comment about the president on the Monday, January 19, episode of the talk show.
While chatting about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Whoopi Goldberg noted how in a recent interview, Donald Trump alleged that the Civil Rights Act had a downside.
The comedian read his remark out loud: "White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university or college."
Goldberg added of Trump, "Under his administration, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said there could be reparations for this discrimination."
An Audience Member's Joke Made 'The View' Costars Laugh
As she gave the camera a smirk and people laughed and booed, a woman offscreen could be heard exclaiming, "He got jokes!"
Her words caused all of the costars to laugh, with Goldberg clapping her hands to commend her quip, as did the audience.
Goldberg followed up by noting that she remembers how when she was a child, women couldn't get a bank loan on their own and Black men had trouble getting into college — things White men never struggled with.
"They can file for bankruptcy," Ana Navarro chimed in on White men, to which Sunny Hostin joked, "several times."
The women were likely taking a jab at the president, as his businesses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times over the years.
Sunny Hostin Highlights White Privilege
"Equality feels much like oppression when you have always had the privilege of being ahead even if you were mediocre, and I think that’s what we’re talking about here," Hostin added.
"White men, as of 2023, were 76 percent of the workforce and in all sorts of top positions, where People of Color and women were not. So what we’re learning, I think, from this interview is that this administration kept on talking about a meritocracy and that things should be merit-based, and they felt that it never was," the former prosecutor explained. "Now we really know that this attack against diversity, equity, and inclusion is based on white male grievance."
Sara Haines Says You Might Be 'Racist' If You're Against the Civil Rights Act
"Anyone that is personally offended by the Civil Rights movement might be a racist," Sara Haines added. "There could be debates on other things, but the Civil Rights movement itself was... if you have a problem with the Civil Rights movement..."