'The View' Costars Tear Apart Pete Hegseth's 'Knockoff Ted Talk' to the Military: 'It Was Really a Bizarre Thing'

The co-hosts of The View were dumbfounded by the odd speech Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave to military personnel on the morning of Tuesday, September 30. The ladies likened it to a "knockoff Ted Talk" and showed a few clips from Hegseth's address, where he said the country can't have "fat" individuals in the military and put an emphasis on physical training.

'The View' Stars Slam Pete Hegseth's Speech

Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts likened Pete Hegseth's speech to a 'knockoff Ted Talk.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin found it it off-putting that Hegseth would insinuate that the country's troops aren't up to par. "I’m very lost on the fact that it seems like it’s become a Republican party position out of nowhere that the U.S. military is weak. We’re the greatest fighting force in the history of mankind," she declared. "You don’t need to attack other people’s service to make yourself feel better," Griffin added, shaming him for "denigrating" a few military officials by name.

TRUMP & HEGSETH SPEAK BEFORE SENIOR MILITARY LEADERS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth's Tuesday address to several hundred of the nation's most seasoned military commanders. pic.twitter.com/RoOQwbyRmJ — The View (@TheView) September 30, 2025

Sara Haines felt the entire thing was "a waste of money" and a "waste of time," asking, "Do they know that the government might be shutting down tonight, and we are paying money to make it a mandatory meeting to hear from Pete Hegseth?" Haines noted the meeting cost approximately $6 million in taxpayer money to come together.

'It Didn't Make a Lot of Sense to Me'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin admitted she was 'really befuddled' by some of Hegseth's comments.

"I’m actually really befuddled by why he did that," Sunny Hostin replied to her co-host. "The optics were terrible, meaning all of our top military brass are all in one place and we spent $6 million to get them there?" "That didn’t make a lot of sense to me. It also didn’t make a lot of sense to me that he was saying that he was going to toughen physical standards and review the anti-hazing policy by sort of implementing a hazing policy," she shared.

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines called the meeting was 'a waste of time and money.'

The lawyer said she was confused how telling people they're "fat" could be taken as an "uplifting message for our military." "Maybe he was referring to Colonel Sanders," Joy Behar quipped, referring to the KFC mascot. Hostin didn't understand why he fired some people, gathered a bunch of military officials and then "denigrated them." "It was really a bizarre thing," she concluded.

Hegseth Calls Out 'Fat Generals and Admirals'

Source: mega Hegseth said it's 'a bad look' to have 'fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.'