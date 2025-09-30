'The View' Costars Tear Apart Pete Hegseth's 'Knockoff Ted Talk' to the Military: 'It Was Really a Bizarre Thing'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View were dumbfounded by the odd speech Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave to military personnel on the morning of Tuesday, September 30.
The ladies likened it to a "knockoff Ted Talk" and showed a few clips from Hegseth's address, where he said the country can't have "fat" individuals in the military and put an emphasis on physical training.
'The View' Stars Slam Pete Hegseth's Speech
Alyssa Farah Griffin found it it off-putting that Hegseth would insinuate that the country's troops aren't up to par.
"I’m very lost on the fact that it seems like it’s become a Republican party position out of nowhere that the U.S. military is weak. We’re the greatest fighting force in the history of mankind," she declared.
"You don’t need to attack other people’s service to make yourself feel better," Griffin added, shaming him for "denigrating" a few military officials by name.
Sara Haines felt the entire thing was "a waste of money" and a "waste of time," asking, "Do they know that the government might be shutting down tonight, and we are paying money to make it a mandatory meeting to hear from Pete Hegseth?"
Haines noted the meeting cost approximately $6 million in taxpayer money to come together.
'It Didn't Make a Lot of Sense to Me'
"I’m actually really befuddled by why he did that," Sunny Hostin replied to her co-host. "The optics were terrible, meaning all of our top military brass are all in one place and we spent $6 million to get them there?"
"That didn’t make a lot of sense to me. It also didn’t make a lot of sense to me that he was saying that he was going to toughen physical standards and review the anti-hazing policy by sort of implementing a hazing policy," she shared.
The lawyer said she was confused how telling people they're "fat" could be taken as an "uplifting message for our military."
"Maybe he was referring to Colonel Sanders," Joy Behar quipped, referring to the KFC mascot.
Hostin didn't understand why he fired some people, gathered a bunch of military officials and then "denigrated them."
"It was really a bizarre thing," she concluded.
Hegseth Calls Out 'Fat Generals and Admirals'
During Hegseth's speech, he focused on personnel's physical fitness.
"Every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year, every year of service," he stated. "Additionally, members of the joint force will be required to do PT [physical training] every duty day, something Hegseth said is standard in many units but would be officially codified."
He also body-shamed people by expressing, "it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the world. It's a bad look."