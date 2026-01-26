'The View' Films Without a Single Fan in the Audience After Massive Snowstorm in NYC: See Photos of the Eerie Empty Set
Jan. 26 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET
The show must go on! Though New York and several other states are in the midst of cleaning up a massive snowstorm, The View still recorded a new episode on Monday, January 26.
However, the NYC-based series filmed without its usual live audience.
'The View' Had No Audience
"I have to tell you that we hope that everyone watching is safe from the storm that walloped a lot of the country this weekend," co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed as the episode began. "A state of emergency was declared here in New York, so we actually have no audience today."
The cameras then showed the seats in the audience, with a not a single soul present.
They also gave a glimpse at the camera crew and the series' executive producer Brian Teta, who was standing behind the cameras as usual.
"Yes, that is Brian running from side to side, screaming," the actress joked. "And our wonderful camera operators and all the folks that work on this show are here giving us a lot of support."
"We also want to say thank you to the clean up crews who've been working their behinds off to clear the roads, to clear the highways, to get stuff done so people can get back to work," Goldberg added.
Fans Appreciated the Show Still Filming
Most fans didn't seem to mind the unusual setup, with one person commenting on a YouTube video, "Hope they have no audience all week! So much more enjoyable without all that clapping!"
"This is giving 2020 vibes with no audience, but still!!!" wrote a second individual, referring to when they filmed without audiences during the pandemic.
Others were appreciative of the cast still taping, especially due to the chaotic situation unfolding as ICE raids continue in Minnesota.
"Thank you to everyone on The View today for making today's episode happen, it was an important topic that needed to be discussed," one viewer noted.
Much of the episode centered on the recent drama, in which a man named Alex Pretti was fatally shot despite countless people claiming he wasn't posing any type of threat to ICE agents.
'The View' Condemns 2nd Fatal ICE Shooting
"People on both sides of the aisle are saying the account from [Kristi] Noem and [Border Patrol] does not seem to match what they watched with their own two eyes. So the question is: How long can they continue this?" Goldberg questioned as she kicked off the discussion.
"They murder a man. He is standing, he has his phone, and he has a bottle of water. He has his phone and a bottle of water, and they shot him 10 times! What the…" she exclaimed as some of her costars chimed in to also express their outrage and disappointment.