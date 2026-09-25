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'The View' Hosts Crack Up at Donald Trump’s Suggestion to Rename AI to Sound Less 'Fake'

Image of Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar and her co-hosts found Donald Trump's name change proposal hilarious.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar and her fellow hosts laughed after President Donald Trump suggested renaming artificial intelligence during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Super intelligence was not in the room with us," Alyssa Farah Griffin joked during the September 23 episode of The View.

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Joy Behar Had a Name Change of Her Own

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photo. ofJoy Behar proposed a name change from Trump to Obama.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar proposed a name change from Trump to Obama.

Behar immediately took aim at Trump's proposal.

"So he wants to change the name of AI, because AI is too scary," she said. "So let's change Trump to Obama."

The joke earned a cheer from the audience.

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Sara Haines Saw a Bigger Problem

Image of Sara Haines.
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines lamented over the president's inability to grasp the imminent danger posed by AI.

Sara Haines was less interested in Trump's terminology and more concerned about what he was saying about the technology itself.

For the ABC host, Trump's discussion of AI was the "most alarming" part of his entire U.N. address.

"He cannot grasp how imminently dangerous AI is," Haines observed. "He's not just renaming it; he's completely looking aside."

She argued that the president was overlooking more pressing concerns.

"And the interesting thing is that I just spoke the other day about how the Pentagon is not caught up in their computer systems to battle the very AI we've built," she continued.

Haines then pointed to a recent report about Chinese government operation using AI to investigate religious leaders and diaspora communities in the U.S.

"So we're talking about a foreign government using American technology to come and infiltrate and gain information that's private in our country," Haines said.

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Trump Wanted AI to Sound Less 'Artificial'

Image of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's argument for renaming AI was to make it sound less fake.

Trump made his proposal during his September 22 U.N. address.

"The use of the word 'artificial' makes intelligence fake," Trump expressed. "It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It's actually amazing."

He then announced that U.S. government documents would use a new terminology.

"From this point forward, all of United States documents and hopefully the world's will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial," Trump said. "So it's super intelligence."

Trump even offered an abbreviation for the new name.

"In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence — SI," he declared.

Trump Previously Called AI a Race to Win

Image of Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has previously maintained that America was leading China in AI.

Trump has previously described artificial intelligence as a competition with China.

During a July 2025 speech on his administration's AI policies, Trump shared, "America is the country that started the AI race. And as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it."

He also emphasized the U.S. lead over China, saying, "We're leading China very substantially in AI."

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