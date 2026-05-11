'The View' Hosts Joke New 'Tacky' Gold Statue of Donald Trump Gives Off 'Small Dictator Energy'

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The new golden statue of Donald Trump that was recently erected on his Miami, Fla., golf course was blasted by the co-hosts of The View. The ladies discussed the $300,000 monument — which was paid for by cryptocurrency investors — on the Monday, May 11, episode of the morning series.

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Ana Navarro Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's Appearance

Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro joked the statue looked nothing like Donald Trump, as the rendering is of a 'skinny guy.'

Ana Navarro kicked off the topic with a joke, quipping, "I actually don’t know who that statue’s of. It’s a skinny guy with a tight neck." "Look, I think he can do whatever the h--- he wants in his private property. He wants to put a giant p---- in there, go ahead and do it," she said. "The problem here is, again, the conflict of interest is getting paid by some crypto donor, an industry that has benefited tremendously from the deregulation or lack thereof of this administration."

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'Small Dictator Energy'

Source: @theview/youtube 'It gives like wannabe dictator, small dictator energy,' Ana Navarro said of the gold monument.

"It’s also a little weird, and again, at a time when Americans are going through so much, and then it gives like wannabe dictator, small dictator energy," she continued. "Kim Jong Un in North Korea does this. Saddam Hussein in Iraq, there were statues over him, Joseph Stalin… This is not what we do in America."

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Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin called the golf course statue 'tacky.'

Whoopi Goldberg supported the dictator claims, noting, "I told you, there are posters of him throughout Washington, giant banners of his face, the dictator." Sunny Hostin didn't understand why the cryptocurrency investors even paid for the tribute — which was named the Don Colossus — asking, "Are they getting something out of it?" "That’s a real tacky statue. I mean, we know he’s very tacky. He’s got a gold toilet and everything, so he’s just a tacky dude," she spilled.

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Source: mega The statue mimicked when the president raised a fist after the 2024 assassination attempt.

The rendering depicts Trump with one fist raised in the air, the same gesture he made when Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate the president at a Butler, Penn., rally in 2024. Though the POTUS was told to hunch down by Secret Service, he instead stood up, raised his fist and chanted, "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

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A Pastor Defended the Statue

NEW: MAGA evangelical leaders gather in Mar-a-Lago to bless and dedicate a gold statue dedicate to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/D3HcomQIu3 — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) May 8, 2026 Source: @ChristopherHale/x Pastor Mark Burns defended the statue after its unveiling.

The ladies also discussed their shock over pastor Mark Burns defending the controversy, as he even lead a ceremony when it first was unveiled the week prior.

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Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg agreed the statue made Donald Trump look like a 'dictator.'