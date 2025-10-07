The View's Joy Behar Calls Monogamy a 'Boring Human Construct' Created to 'Protect the Nuclear Family'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Joy Behar may be in her second marriage, but the comedian admitted people may be better off never exchanging vows.
The topic came up on the Tuesday, October 7, episode of The View when the ladies discussed a question in the Dear Abby advice column, in which a woman asked if she should cut her friend off because she's "always messing around with men in committed relationships."
Joy Behar Thinks Monogamy Is 'Monotonous'
After Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin admitted they would struggle to reman friends with a woman who did that, the comedian weighed in with her unexpected take.
"You know, let’s face it. Monogamy is monotonous. It is," Behar declared. "I mean, only 3 percent of the mammal species is monogamous."
"It’s a human construct, really when you think about it, to protect the nuclear family, to make sure the children have these two parents to raise them and all this stuff. Basically, it’s good for the kids but its boring," she confessed, cracking up her costars. "It's the same old thing every day."
She added how one of her pals pokes fun at her for being married, as Behar sees her husband, Steve Janowitz, "every morning and every night."
Sara Haines agreed monogamy isn't "natural," as it's something "you choose."
- Joy Behar Attacks Andrew Cuomo With Hard-Hitting Question Before Even Greeting Him During Awkward Moment on 'The View'
- Joy Behar Shades Glen Powell on 'The View' for Making Her 'Look Like the Loser of the Table'
- Whoopi Goldberg Thinks She's 'Untouchable' Despite Source Claiming 'The View' Was Asked to Stop Talking About Controversial Topics
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Whoopi Goldberg — who once had an affair herself and has been cheated on — noted of spouses being unfaithful, "Having trick or treated at both of those houses, I have to say you have to take it on a case by case basis."
"It’s not of our business what other people are doing. Mind your own business!" Behar exclaimed, to which the Sister Act star replied, "I tell people this all the time!"
Joy Behar Marks Her 83rd Birthday
The October 7 episode marked Behar's 83rd birthday, which was mentioned as soon as Goldberg kicked off the program.
"So, today you're 23!" the Ghost star joked.
Behar recalled how one of the first times she celebrated her special day on the show, she was asked to share her age, to which she said at the time, "It gives me vertigo."
"Can you imagine the vertigo I have now?" she said.
The ladies pushed back, emphasizing how great she looks.
"Everybody doesn't look as good as you, I'm just gonna say it," Goldberg pointed out.
"Yeah, but I have professional help," the birthday girl reasoned, to which the mom-of-one said, "But when you don't, you come in looking good."
"Well they say Black don't crack — neither does Italian!" she quipped, prompting the audience and her co-hosts to laugh.