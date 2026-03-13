'The View' Costars Crack Up at Photo of Marco Rubio's Oversized Shoes and Accuse Him of 'Lying' to Donald Trump About His Size: Watch

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The View's Ana Navarro has known Marco Rubio for most of her "adult life," but that didn't stop her from teasing the politician on the Friday, March 13, episode of the talk show. As the women discussed the news that Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance are the leads to be the Republican candidates in the 2028 election, Navarro called out multiple people in Donald Trump's administration.

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Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro had everyone laughing as she pointed out Marco Rubio's oversized shoes in a viral photo.

"I think what you're seeing is that Marco, is not literally, but figuratively, head and shoulders above the rest of the cabinet in terms of qualifications and eloquence," she explained. "They all brown-nose Trump, but Marco is actually qualified. He's surrounded by a bunch of people who've been an embarrassment, like Kristi Noem, like Pam Bondi — Marco actually knows what he's talking about." "I guess it's all about for whom the shoe fits," she continued, using her words as a segue to tell a story she called "the best thing in the world."

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Ana Navarro Makes Fun of Marco Rubio's Huge Shoes

VANCE OR RUBIO IN 2028? With polls showing Sec. of State Marco Rubio and Vice Pres. JD Vance in a neck-and-neck race to be MAGA's next presidential candidate, the co-hosts and Sheryl Underwood weigh in. pic.twitter.com/AsqG9BLN4u — The View (@TheView) March 13, 2026 Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro joked Marco Rubio was 'going to slide right out' of his new footwear.

"So apparently, Trump is now making [his administration] all wear his favorite shoe, which is these Florsheims," she said. "He guesses people's shoe size or he asks them what their shoe size is." "Marco must've lied, because he's wearing these shoes that at any moment he's going to slide right out!" she declared as they showed a photo on the screen that depicted his leather footwear swallowing his ankles. As the crowd cracked up, costar Sunny Hostin chanted, "They don't fit! They don't fit!"

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'He's Not an 11.5'

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Source: @theview/x The stars accused Marco Rubio of lying to Donald Trump about his shoe size.

"There was this report that [Trump] was in a meeting with Vance, Rubio and an unnamed man, and he asked them their shoe size. Vance said he was a 13. Maybe. Rubio said he was an 11.5," Navarro shared as she laughed and slapped the table. "He's not an 11.5," Hostin agreed.

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The Costars Claim Lindsey Graham Has 'Tiny Little Feet'

Source: @theview/x The ladies cracked up at Lindsey Graham's 'tiny little feet.'

"The third man, the unnamed man, said he was a size 7. And I'm telling you, that was Lindsey Graham," Navarro insisted. "Because I've been with Lindsey Graham, and I've always been struck by how tiny his little feet are." The ladies and the live audience started laughing again as they showed Graham in a pair of sneakers.

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Source: mega The TV stars believe Lindsey Graham was the person who has a size 7 shoe.