'The View' Co-Hosts Shocked Over J.D. Vance Admitting Administration 'Mishandled' Epstein Files: 'Trump's Gonna Be Mad!'

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The cast of The View was surprised to see J.D. Vance throw his colleagues under the bus regarding the way the Trump administration handled the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The vice president's comments came on the Wednesday, July 15, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," around the same time Todd Blanche was defending his job in testimony.

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Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' co-hosts discussed J.D. Vance throwing his colleagues under the bus.

Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out the timing of the situation on the Thursday, July 16, episode of the ABC talk show. "What I thought was interesting was this. Todd Blanche was grilled more about the administration’s handling. He more or less said there was no evidence that there was a grand conspiracy with more actors beyond Epstein. But while he said this, and while he’s selling to the American public that he should be attorney general, J.D. Vance was on Joe Rogan," she said. "And I want to play what he said."

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'We Mishandled It'

Source: @theview/youtube The vice president admitted they took too long to release the Epstein files.

On the podcast, the VP confessed, "If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty. We did mishandle it, especially the communications of it." When Rogan asked what he thinks the right move would have been, the father-of-three replied, "I think that we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning and, like obviously, it takes a little time to review the stuff, to find the stuff, to redact things where you have victims and so forth, but we should have just done it as quickly as possible." "We did release all these files,” he alleged. “Did it take longer than it should have taken? Yes.”

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'The President Must Be Mad!'

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Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin and Joy Behar think Donald Trump will be 'mad' over J.D. Vance's comments.

"Oh, Trump’s gonna be mad!" Joy Behar quipped back on the show. "J.D. Vance was absolutely right there, but I’ve never seen a vice president so undermine the attorney general pick while he’s literally testifying on Capitol Hill that he handled this the right way!" Griffin said. "I mean, the president must be mad!”

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Source: mega Reports said there are still three million pages of the Epstein files that haven't been released.

"In that answer, he said that they mishandled it, that they mishandled the comms. I think they mishandled a lot more than the comms. I think they mishandled the substance," Ana Navarro chimed in. She added that they "missed their deadline of when to release" everything and pointed to the claim that "roughly three million documents are left to be released."

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J.D. Vance Defends the POTUS

Source: mega J.D. Vance said he's seen 'no evidence' of the president engaging in 'wrongdoing with minors.'