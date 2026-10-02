NEWS 'The View' Star Ana Navarro Refuses to Talk About Rumored Feud With Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'I'd Have to Have PR With Us' Source: MEGA Ana Navarro ducked questions about an Alyssa Farah Griffin feud, claiming she needs PR's permission to discuss 'The View.' Joshua Sila Oct. 2 2026, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ana Navarro refused to address speculation about a rift with The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin after she was asked why she doesn't follow her colleague on Instagram. "Oh, I'm not going to answer that. I don't want to talk about… if I was going to talk about The View, I'd have to have The View PR on with us," Navarro said in an October 1 interview.

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She Made Light of Them Not Following Each Other

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro dismissed the rumor, stating she was unaware of follower activity on Instagram.

The question came after it emerged that Navarro and Griffin are the only current co-hosts who did not follow each other on the platform. Each follows the rest of the daytime show's panel. Navarro made it clear that she was not prepared to get into the subject. "Don't ask me questions about The View. I'm not going to answer them without letting The View PR know that I'm doing a conversation about it," she added. The 54-year-old political commentator then turned the conversation toward the social media habits of her fellow panelists. "Following? I don't even know. I don't even know who looks at who you follow or unfollow. Whoopi [Goldberg] posts like, maybe once a year," she remarked.

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She Joked About Her Colleagues

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro joked she followed her co-hosts years ago and simply forgot to unfollow their accounts.

"Honestly, I don't pay attention to who follows who, and I started following those b------ ages ago and have forgotten to unfollow them because, frankly, they barely post!" she quipped.

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Griffin's 2023 Eye Roll Drew Attention

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro previously reacted with a shrugging emoji after Alyssa Farah Griffin's on-air eye-roll sparked feud rumors.

The Instagram detail was not the first moment involving the pair to attract online scrutiny. During a 2023 broadcast, Griffin appeared to roll her eyes while Navarro discussed attending a Beyoncé concert in New Orleans. A viewer later posted about Griffin's expression on social media, asking whether anyone else noticed her "annoyed look." Navarro responded to the post with a shrugging emoji. The moment was later explained as Griffin's frustration about not getting a chance to weigh in rather than reacting negatively to her co-host.

The Panelists Clashed in 2022

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin traded sharp on-air jabs during a 2022 debate about toxic workplace dynamics.