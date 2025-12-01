'The View' Stars Believe Pete Hegseth's Alleged Orders Over Venezuelan Strikes Were 'Flat Out Murders' and Should Be Considered 'War Crimes'

Article continues below advertisement

The women of The View were all disgusted by the allegation that Department of War head Pete Hegseth allegedly gave an order to kill anyone onboard as they made strikes on Venezuelan boats in their fight to end drug trafficking. On the Monday, December 1, episode of the ABC series, Sara Haines noted the rumors were likely what led to six Democratic lawmakers recently telling troops they can "refuse illegal orders."

Sara Haines Calls the Actions 'War Crimes'

Sara Haines said that if the rumors were true, Pete Hegseth's actions were 'flat-out murder.'

"I know this is why those Democratic vets put out that video last week that people said, why would they need to say what's already obvious? They can refuse to act on an illegal order, and people are like, yeah, but there's nothing like that. Well, this is a situation where there were clearly, in the cameras, two men on parts of the explosion, and then they're killed," Haines pointed out. "So, the likelihood of this is, we're not at war with Venezuela, but it's murder. It's flat-out murder, and anyone that acted on those orders could be held on war crimes."

Sunny Hostin Confirms Sara Haines' Thoughts

Hegseth was accused of ordering troops to kill everyone onboard during Venezuelan strikes.

"The fact that they are dropping bombs in international waters outside of Venezuela and closing Venezuelan airspace seems to be some sort of subterfuge for something else," Sunny Hostin noted.

HOUSE, SENATE LAUNCH INQUIRIES INTO BOAT STRIKE: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth doubling down on social media over reports he ordered a second strike that killed all passengers on a Venezuelan boat. pic.twitter.com/YKYcBTKAb1 — The View (@TheView) December 1, 2025 Source: @theview/x

"I'm not a geopolitical expert, but in terms of the law of it, you're right, Sara. That's why those army vets explained you do not have to follow illegal orders," Hostin continued. "What you're supposed to do under international law, you are supposed to take those fighters as war criminals, prisoners of war, and you're supposed to give them refuge, you're supposed to take care of them, and then you're supposed to put them into a court of law. Instead, they killed them."

Sunny Hostin noted Hegseth and the people that 'pulled the trigger' could be held accountable for the deaths.

"That means the person who gave the order can be held accountable and put in prison, and that means the people that conducted the orders, that pulled the trigger, are also responsible and can be held accountable," added the former prosecutor. "Now, you have people that are serving their country, serving this country, as patriots, perhaps following an illegal order, and then themselves can be court-marshalled. Imagine that."

Whoopi Goldberg Says Pete Hegseth Set People Up

Whoopi Goldberg feels Pete Hegseth 'set them up.'