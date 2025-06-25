'The View' Stars Blast 'Crazy' Donald Trump for Fighting With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Via Social Media: 'He's Like a Teenage Girl'
The View stars want Donald Trump to rethink his priorities.
On the Wednesday, June 25, episode of the hit talk show, the women shamed the president for picking a fight with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media amid the situation unfolding in Iran.
'The View' Co-Hosts Shame Donald Trump's Rant Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
"He went on a late-night social media rant calling her one of the dumbest people in congress and demanded she take the cognitive test that he claimed he aced," Joy Behar shared of their feud, prompting laughter from the audience.
"My experience with him, my observation of him, he really doesn't like strong women. He likes obedient, dutiful women who compliment him," Behar said, recalling how when everyone would make jokes about his appearance, he never attacked male comics, only female. "This type of woman really [gets under his skin]."
Ana Navarro Said the President Is Acting 'Like a Teenage Girl'
"I think it is koo koo crazy, taco loco, for Donald Trump, in the middle of military action against Iran, trying to get Iran and Israel to the table in a peace treaty, from Air Force One en route to a NATO meeting... where he'll try to be a statesman for the world to see, is picking a Twitter fight like a teenage girl with AOC," Ana Navarro declared.
"Does he even know who she is?" questioned Behar.
Why Are AOC and Trump Feuding?
AOC and Trump's latest tiff stems from when she tweeted her disapproval over him bombing Iran's nuclear sites.
"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," she stated on Saturday, June 21. "It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."
The businessman responded by rudely writing on Truth Social, "Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before."
He went on to call her "the mouse" and said, "when we examine her test scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office."
AOC Replies to Trump's Rant
AOC issued her reply in another tweet, penning, "Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me — I’m just a silly girl. Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war."
"It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made," she concluded.