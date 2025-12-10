'The View' Stars Blast Donald Trump's 'Racist' Comments About Immigrants From 'S---hole Countries' Wanting to Move to America
Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg had a few choice words for Donald Trump after he made racist comments about wanting to ban immigrants from "h---hole countries" coming to America.
On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of The View, they played a clip of the president asking a crowd, "Why is it we only take people from s---hole countries? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few."
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Diss Donald Trump
The actress responded to his question on the live ABC show by looking into the camera and declaring, "They see you as president and they don’t want to come here."
"I have a really good idea. Why doesn’t he go to Norway and stay there?" Joy Behar excitedly asked. "He loves it so much..."
"They won’t let him in," Goldberg replied. "They will not let him."
"That's true," said Behar.
(Despite their remarks, the POTUS is not currently banned from Norway.)
Behar called out his "blatant racism" about immigrants, asking, "What’s the difference between Somalia and Norway? Hello! I mean, it’s so obvious… He doesn’t even try to cover it up anymore."
Sunny Hostin Highlights the President's 'Blatant Xenophobia'
Costar Sunny Hostin noted how he previously called Haiti a "s---hole," which deeply affected her since that's where her father-in-law was from.
"I think everyone should be offended at the blatant xenophobia and racism that comes from the highest office in the United States," she expressed. "He's just openly embracing these words like garbage, like filth and vermin."
"The Haitian community really was offended. I was offended. My family was offended," she recalled.
Trump Was Accused of Using 'Fascist' Language
"And where have we heard that language, Whoopi?" the former prosecutor questioned. "We have heard that language in fascist places where white supremacy has taken over the country."
Whoopi Goldberg Calls out the President's 'Dictatorship'
The EGOT winner agreed that the president's racist disses are nothing new.
"This is who you are, this is who you’ve always been, and this is who you are," she emphasized to Trump. "And this is why all the people you would like to have come here are not gonna come here. Because they don’t want to be under a dictatorship, which is what you’re doing."