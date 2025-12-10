'The View' Stars Blast Donald Trump's 'Racist' Comments About Immigrants From 'S---hole Countries' Wanting to Move to America

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg had a few choice words for Donald Trump after he made racist comments about wanting to ban immigrants from "h---hole countries" coming to America. On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of The View, they played a clip of the president asking a crowd, "Why is it we only take people from s---hole countries? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Diss Donald Trump

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg believes some immigrants are avoiding America because Donald Trump is president.

The actress responded to his question on the live ABC show by looking into the camera and declaring, "They see you as president and they don’t want to come here." "I have a really good idea. Why doesn’t he go to Norway and stay there?" Joy Behar excitedly asked. "He loves it so much..." "They won’t let him in," Goldberg replied. "They will not let him." "That's true," said Behar. (Despite their remarks, the POTUS is not currently banned from Norway.)

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar said the president should move to Norway, but Whoopi Goldberg said the country won't allow him in.

Behar called out his "blatant racism" about immigrants, asking, "What’s the difference between Somalia and Norway? Hello! I mean, it’s so obvious… He doesn’t even try to cover it up anymore."

Sunny Hostin Highlights the President's 'Blatant Xenophobia'

TRUMP CALLS SOMALIA "FILTHY, DIRTY, DISGUSTING": 'The View' co-hosts react to Pres. Trump's rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania where he took aim at immigrants and attacked Rep. Omar. pic.twitter.com/y9YBTW1gzp — The View (@TheView) December 10, 2025 Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin said Trump's words are similar to what's said in 'fascist places.'

Costar Sunny Hostin noted how he previously called Haiti a "s---hole," which deeply affected her since that's where her father-in-law was from. "I think everyone should be offended at the blatant xenophobia and racism that comes from the highest office in the United States," she expressed. "He's just openly embracing these words like garbage, like filth and vermin." "The Haitian community really was offended. I was offended. My family was offended," she recalled.

Trump Was Accused of Using 'Fascist' Language

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg said immigrants don't want to be under Trump's 'dictatorship.'

"And where have we heard that language, Whoopi?" the former prosecutor questioned. "We have heard that language in fascist places where white supremacy has taken over the country."

Whoopi Goldberg Calls out the President's 'Dictatorship'

Source: mega The POTUS was accused of using blatantly racist and xenophobic words.