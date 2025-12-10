or
'The View' Stars Blast Donald Trump's 'Racist' Comments About Immigrants From 'S---hole Countries' Wanting to Move to America

Photo of Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

'The View' co-hosts accused Donald Trump of 'blatant racism' and xenophobia.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg had a few choice words for Donald Trump after he made racist comments about wanting to ban immigrants from "h---hole countries" coming to America.

On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of The View, they played a clip of the president asking a crowd, "Why is it we only take people from s---hole countries? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Diss Donald Trump

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg believes some immigrants are avoiding America because Donald Trump is president.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg believes some immigrants are avoiding America because Donald Trump is president.

The actress responded to his question on the live ABC show by looking into the camera and declaring, "They see you as president and they don’t want to come here."

"I have a really good idea. Why doesn’t he go to Norway and stay there?" Joy Behar excitedly asked. "He loves it so much..."

"They won’t let him in," Goldberg replied. "They will not let him."

"That's true," said Behar.

(Despite their remarks, the POTUS is not currently banned from Norway.)

Photo of Joy Behar said the president should move to Norway, but Whoopi Goldberg said the country won't allow him in.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar said the president should move to Norway, but Whoopi Goldberg said the country won't allow him in.

Behar called out his "blatant racism" about immigrants, asking, "What’s the difference between Somalia and Norway? Hello! I mean, it’s so obvious… He doesn’t even try to cover it up anymore."

Sunny Hostin Highlights the President's 'Blatant Xenophobia'

Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin said Trump's words are similar to what's said in 'fascist places.'

Costar Sunny Hostin noted how he previously called Haiti a "s---hole," which deeply affected her since that's where her father-in-law was from.

"I think everyone should be offended at the blatant xenophobia and racism that comes from the highest office in the United States," she expressed. "He's just openly embracing these words like garbage, like filth and vermin."

"The Haitian community really was offended. I was offended. My family was offended," she recalled.

Trump Was Accused of Using 'Fascist' Language

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg said immigrants don't want to be under Trump's 'dictatorship.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg said immigrants don't want to be under Trump's 'dictatorship.'

"And where have we heard that language, Whoopi?" the former prosecutor questioned. "We have heard that language in fascist places where white supremacy has taken over the country."

Whoopi Goldberg Calls out the President's 'Dictatorship'

Photo of The POTUS was accused of using blatantly racist and xenophobic words.
Source: mega

The POTUS was accused of using blatantly racist and xenophobic words.

The EGOT winner agreed that the president's racist disses are nothing new.

"This is who you are, this is who you’ve always been, and this is who you are," she emphasized to Trump. "And this is why all the people you would like to have come here are not gonna come here. Because they don’t want to be under a dictatorship, which is what you’re doing."

