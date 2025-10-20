The View's Sunny Hostin Criticizes Donald Trump's 'Unpresidential' Reaction to No Kings Rallies: 'It Was Really Striking to Me'

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View kicked off the Monday, October 20, episode by discussing the No Kings rallies around the country, which were Americans protesting Donald Trump in office, with some believing he has authoritarian policies. The show played a clip of the president's response to the movement, to which he greatly downplayed the size of the marches and called them "ineffective." He also posted an AI video of himself wearing a crown and dumping feces at the people below him.

Sunny Hostin Calls Donald Trump 'Unpresidential'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin said Donald Trump was 'unpresidential' for the way he reacted to the No Kings rallies.

"I think that Trump’s reaction to the protest is evidence of the success of the protest," Sunny Hostin noted. "He’s very concerned about size, especially crowd size. And he said, ‘It was very small. Very, very small.’ Seven million people. It’s actually the largest protest in modern American history [when not tied to a war]."

'NO KINGS' PROTESTS AMONG LARGEST IN U.S. HISTORY: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on nearly seven million Americans hitting the streets over the weekend around the country protesting the policies of Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/ltPv108DA7 — The View (@TheView) October 20, 2025

The prosecutor admitted she was "really struck" by his reaction, calling it "unpresidential." "It was striking to me that he is using profanity when he is speaking to the press corps, and an AI video of feces on United States citizens," she said, also referring to how he told a reporter that he's not a king but works his "a-- off."

Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Remember Barack Obama's 'Tan Suit' Scandal

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg didn't remember when Barack Obama's tan suit made headlines.

"Do you remember 'tan suitgate'? When [Barack] Obama wore a tan suit? I want to go back to those days," Hostin declared. Whoopi Goldberg was confused by Hostin's comment, admitting, "I don't even remember this!" "I was on Capitol Hill — Republicans, we were very angry about the tan," confessed Alyssa Farah Griffin with a laugh. "Everyone was so angry about how unpresidential it was that Obama wore a tan suit," Hostin said.

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was bothered by Obama's tan suit.

Goldberg didn't understand what the scandal was, prompting her costars to explain that people thought he should be wearing a dark suit, as the tan "wasn't presidential enough." "Now we have a president throwing feces on the American public and the Republicans are like, ‘There’s nothing to see here,'" Hostin added.

Trump's Response to the Rallies

Source: mega Trump said the protestors were 'whacked out.'