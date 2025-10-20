The View's Sunny Hostin Criticizes Donald Trump's 'Unpresidential' Reaction to No Kings Rallies: 'It Was Really Striking to Me'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View kicked off the Monday, October 20, episode by discussing the No Kings rallies around the country, which were Americans protesting Donald Trump in office, with some believing he has authoritarian policies.
The show played a clip of the president's response to the movement, to which he greatly downplayed the size of the marches and called them "ineffective." He also posted an AI video of himself wearing a crown and dumping feces at the people below him.
Sunny Hostin Calls Donald Trump 'Unpresidential'
"I think that Trump’s reaction to the protest is evidence of the success of the protest," Sunny Hostin noted. "He’s very concerned about size, especially crowd size. And he said, ‘It was very small. Very, very small.’ Seven million people. It’s actually the largest protest in modern American history [when not tied to a war]."
The prosecutor admitted she was "really struck" by his reaction, calling it "unpresidential."
"It was striking to me that he is using profanity when he is speaking to the press corps, and an AI video of feces on United States citizens," she said, also referring to how he told a reporter that he's not a king but works his "a-- off."
Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Remember Barack Obama's 'Tan Suit' Scandal
"Do you remember 'tan suitgate'? When [Barack] Obama wore a tan suit? I want to go back to those days," Hostin declared.
Whoopi Goldberg was confused by Hostin's comment, admitting, "I don't even remember this!"
"I was on Capitol Hill — Republicans, we were very angry about the tan," confessed Alyssa Farah Griffin with a laugh.
"Everyone was so angry about how unpresidential it was that Obama wore a tan suit," Hostin said.
Goldberg didn't understand what the scandal was, prompting her costars to explain that people thought he should be wearing a dark suit, as the tan "wasn't presidential enough."
"Now we have a president throwing feces on the American public and the Republicans are like, ‘There’s nothing to see here,'" Hostin added.
Trump's Response to the Rallies
The POTUS tried to downplay the rallies, telling a reporter they were "a joke."
"I looked at the people. They’re not representative of this country, and I looked at all the brand new signs paid for. I guess it was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was worth checking out," he stated. "The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country."
"I’m not a king," Trump added. "I work my a-- off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all."