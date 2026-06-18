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The View's Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out J.D. Vance for 'Twisting' Her Words On-Air: 'Don't Start Anything With Me'

Photo of J.D. Vance.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

Whoppi Goldberg called out J.D. Vance for misinterpreting her question.

June 18 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg confronted sitting Vice President J.D. Vance after he seemingly misinterpreted her question about Black history.

When Goldberg asked about Black folks and how they are being removed from certain parts of history, Vance said, "You say we're anti-minority, you say we are anti-Black..."

Goldberg drew the line on live TV and told him to stop twisting her words and said, "I didn't say that. Don't start anything with me. Don't get me in trouble."

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Whoopi Goldberg Asked Why the Trump Administration Stigmatizes Folks of Color

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Image of Whoopi Goldberg questioned Donald Trump's administration of stigmatizing folks of color.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg questioned Donald Trump's administration of stigmatizing folks of color.

The View's moderator had asked Vance, "What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color? It seems that it has been very easy for this administration to remove that and also to denigrate Black folks who have worked their behinds off to get [the] American dream?"

"I mean, you know better," added Goldberg, and the question was met with applause from the audience.

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Image of J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' after he called it a 'propaganda' for Democrats.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' after he called it a 'propaganda' for Democrats.

The VP appeared on the show for the first time to promote his memoir Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

He came to The View after he called the show "propaganda" for Democrats, which made his appearance rather surprising for audiences.

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Sunny Hostin Challenged J.D. Vance on His Answer About Immigration

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Image of Sunny Hostin questioned Donald Trump's administration about not releasing the Epstein files.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

Sunny Hostin questioned Donald Trump's administration about not releasing the Epstein files.

Co-host Sunny Hostin challenged the VP's explanation of immigration and said the "majority" of the people being "rounded up" or "taken out of their homes" are "not criminals."

Vance previously said, "Law enforcement is always inherently not a pretty process, especially when you deal sometimes with violent people, with people who are resisting arrest. Some of the people that I have been told by the media were completely peaceful, never violated any laws, you look into the record and find out they were violent or they did have a criminal record. They had a s-- traffic conviction."

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J.D. Vance Shared His Opinion on Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's Relation

Source: @TheView/YouTube

J.D. Vance said ‘Black history is not erased from public spaces.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Hostin brought up the [Jeffrey] Epstein files and asked why Donald Trump's administration hasn't released the files yet.

"I wanted to have full transparency. What I disagree with is the idea [that] the White House wasn’t committed to full transparency," Vance said, adding, "I have to defend my boss."

Vance said Epstein hated Trump and the president reported the s-- offender to the police, but Hostin challenged this by saying the two were "close friends."

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Sources Claimed Ana Navarro Was Annoyed to Be Next to J.D. Vance

image of Ana Navarro was allegedly p------ she had to sit next to J.D. Vance.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

Ana Navarro was allegedly p------ she had to sit next to J.D. Vance.

According to Variety, co-host Ana Navarro was allegedly "outright p----- to be sitting next to him (Vance)."

The outlet also claimed that the audience refused to clap on some of the responses that Vance gave during the taping of the show.

At the end of the show, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gifted Vance with a View onesie for his fourth child, who is on the way.

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