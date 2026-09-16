The Voice's First-Ever Winner Ben Saunders Found Dead in Lake at 43 as Heartbreaking Tributes Pour In

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Ben Saunders, the first-ever winner of The Voice, has died at 43 after his body was discovered in a lake in the Netherlands. The singer, who shot to fame after winning the first season of The Voice of Holland in 2011, was reported missing hours before his body was recovered.

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Body Found During Missing Person Search

Source: @VOICEOFHOLLAND2011;YOUTUBE Ben Saunders was reported missing just hours before his body was discovered at Rijkerswoerdse Plassen near Arnhem.

Saunders was found at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, a recreational lake near Arnhem, at around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, per The Sun. A large search operation had been launched earlier that day after the 43-year-old was reported missing. Search teams worked across the land and water, with boats, dogs, divers and a helicopter. The search started after a report from a bystander who allegedly saw a man enter the water and fail to resurface. A public alert described the missing man as having a beard, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, with distinctive tattoos across his head, neck, arms and hands. Dutch authorities have since confirmed that foul play has been ruled out, though his cause of death has not been released.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DEANSAUNDERSJR/INSTAGRAM HIs brother, Dean, confirmed his death on social media.

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Brother Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Source: @NANDOSLEAK;YOUTUBE Dean shared an emotional tribute following the devastating news.

Saunders' brother, Dean, confirmed the singer's death in an emotional Instagram post, per the outlet. "My dear little brother died today. I have never felt pain like I feel now," Dean wrote. "What a terrible day for all of us. We have to learn to live with this and I hope it is treated with respect." He continued, "Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly. I will always do so too. Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever."

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Former 'The Voice' Coach Chimes In

Source: @BENSAUNDERSMUSIC;INSTAGRAM Former 'The Voice of Holland' coach Marco Borsato remembered Saunders in a heartbreaking social media tribute.

Former The Voice of Holland coach Marco Borsato also remembered Saunders on social media. "Dear, special man, my heart is crying," he wrote. "I cannot find words for the emptiness you leave behind." Borsato added, "Dear Janita, friends and family, much strength in processing this enormous loss." Others commented on Saunders' recent post, writing, "Best 'The Voice' singer ever. You remain the favorite from the 1st 'The Voice' audition. I've been listening to your music for years." "Geez, what awful news... Wishing strength to family and friends and everyone who loved him..." another shared.

Rise to Fame on 'The Voice'

Source: @NANDOSLEAK;YOUTUBE Ben Saunders won 'The Voice' in 2011.