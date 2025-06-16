or
'The Waterfront': Cast, Plot and Release Date of the Netflix Series

Here's everything to know about Netflix's upcoming series 'The Waterfront.'

June 16 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

What Is Netflix's 'The Waterfront' About?

Netflix will soon add 'The Waterfront' to its catalog.

The Waterfront will finally dock on Netflix, bringing waves of trouble and drama!

The upcoming series follows "a prominent North Carolina fishing family" who "wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat," according to its official description. The Buckleys attempt to save their fishing and restaurant businesses as their empire begins to crumble due to unexpected family setbacks.

Meanwhile, creator Kevin Williamson said the show "is about a working man who's trying to make a go of it for his family."

"They've pulled themselves up from nothing and they've built this mini fishing empire in their small little town," he added in an interview with Tudum. "Now it's being taken away from them bit by bit. They'll do anything to hold onto it, because it represents their family."

The Waterfront, per Williamson, is "just about a bunch of people who make mistakes."

He continued, "They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper. Sometimes they keep making worse mistakes and sometimes they find their way out and do the good thing."

Is Netflix's 'The Waterfront' Based on a True Story?

'The Waterfront' creator shared what fans can expect from the upcoming Netflix series.

The Waterfront is partly inspired by true events involving Williamson's fisherman father in North Carolina.

"I come from a long line of fishermen," he revealed to Tudum. "The fishing industry sort of upturned in the '80s — it all started to go away, and my dad couldn't feed his family. So someone came along and said, 'Hey, if you do this one thing, you can make all this money.' And it was hard to say no to."

Before The Waterfront, the showrunner had already begun telling his story in the 1998 series Dawson's Creek, which reportedly depicted "one side" of his life.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Waterfront'?

'The Waterfront' features several notable stars in the cast list.

Holt McCallany leads The Waterfront as Harlan Buckley, a patriarch who unexpectedly leaves the family business after suffering from two heart attacks.

Joining him on board are Maria Bello (Belle Buckley), Jake Weary (Cane Buckley), Melissa Benoist (Bree Buckley), Rafael L. Silva (Shawn West), Humberly González (Jenna Tate), Danielle Campbell (Peyton Buckley) and Brady Hepner (Diller Hopkins).

Who Is Behind 'The Waterfront'?

The creator of 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Scream' wrote and executive produced 'The Waterfront.'

The Vampire Diaries co-creator worked behind the scenes with Marcos Siega, who served as the executive producer on the pilot and directed the first two episodes. Meanwhile, Ben Fast also executive produced for Outerbanks Entertainment.

How Many Episodes Does 'The Waterfront' Have?

'The Waterfront' comes from Universal Television.

The Waterfront viewers will ride the waves of drama throughout its eight episodes.

When Does 'The Waterfront' Premiere on Netflix?

'The Waterfront' will be available for streaming on Netflix.

The Waterfront premieres on Netflix on June 19.

