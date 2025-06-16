'The Waterfront': Cast, Plot and Release Date of the Netflix Series

The Waterfront will finally dock on Netflix, bringing waves of trouble and drama!

The upcoming series follows "a prominent North Carolina fishing family" who "wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat," according to its official description. The Buckleys attempt to save their fishing and restaurant businesses as their empire begins to crumble due to unexpected family setbacks.

Meanwhile, creator Kevin Williamson said the show "is about a working man who's trying to make a go of it for his family."

"They've pulled themselves up from nothing and they've built this mini fishing empire in their small little town," he added in an interview with Tudum. "Now it's being taken away from them bit by bit. They'll do anything to hold onto it, because it represents their family."

The Waterfront, per Williamson, is "just about a bunch of people who make mistakes."

He continued, "They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper. Sometimes they keep making worse mistakes and sometimes they find their way out and do the good thing."