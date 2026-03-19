the wayne ayers podcast eyes major streaming deal as global audience surges

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The Wayne Ayers Podcast is gaining traction quickly. It's an entertaining podcast in which actors and filmmakers have conversations with each other, and now they're considering streaming and distribution deals with other entities amid the growth of their international audience. The podcast features Wayne Ayers interviewing other actors and filmmakers, and it's gaining over 25,000 downloads per episode through Spotify alone, according to their numbers. The podcast has also been charting on other platforms in countries like the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Nigeria, Egypt, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Latvia, and Croatia, reaching No. 1 in TV & Film.

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As the podcast gains in audience size, they're considering taking it to video and possibly landing other deals with streaming entities, according to Ayers in a recent interview. "As our audience grows around the world, we're looking at ways to expand beyond just the traditional podcast platforms," Ayers said in the interview. "There's a real chance to bring these conversations to bigger platforms and reach people who want to watch the interviews too." The Wayne Ayers Podcast has become one of the go-to places for actors to promote their latest projects. The podcast has already featured Zack Snyder and actors such as Daisy Ridley, Katherine McNamara, Joseph Morgan, Daniela Ruah, Brec Bassinger, Coco Jones, Jessie Mei Li, Diamond White, Alix Lapri, Brittany O'Grady, Michael Evans Behling, and Lesley-Ann Brandt. The long-form talks tend to delve into things like the actor's career, process, and behind-the-scenes details about films and TV that fans really enjoy because they're in-depth beyond your average promotional appearance.

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