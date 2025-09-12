'The Woman in Cabin 10': Plot, Cast, Release Date of the Netflix Thriller

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'The Woman in Cabin 10' Based on a True Story?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix shared the plot details, cast list and release date of 'The Woman in Cabin 10.'

What begins as a work assignment soon erupts into an edge-of-your-seat quest for the unsettling truth in The Woman in Cabin 10. The upcoming psychological thriller on Netflix follows the journey of a journalist (Lo) as she covers the first voyage of a luxury superyacht. The trip soon haunts her thoughts after she witnesses a woman thrown overboard overnight. As no one believes her, she begins to dig into the incident in pursuit of finding the truth. The official synopsis states, "On a luxury yacht for an assignment, a journalist sees a passenger go overboard. When no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth."

What Is 'The Woman in Cabin 10' About?

Source: NETFLIX 'The Woman in Cabin 10' is an upcoming psychological thriller on Netflix.

No, Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10 is not based on a true story. It is a film adaptation of Ruth Ware's best-selling novel of the same name, published in June 2016. "Cabin 10, at its heart, is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully, and isn't taken seriously because of who she is," Ware told Tudum. "Too many people know what that feels like and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo." She added, "I've said in acknowledgements before that it takes a village to make a book, but what I learned going on set for Cabin 10 is that it takes a whole town to make a film — it's truly amazing seeing so many people working so hard on something you created. It's also a big leap of faith, of course — like handing your baby over to strangers. But I feel Lo and company are in good hands."

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Woman in Cabin 10'?

Source: NETFLIX Keira Knightley leads the cast of 'The Woman in Cabin 10' on Netflix.

Joining Keira Knightley on The Woman in Cabin 10 are Art Malik, Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters, Christopher Rygh, Daniel Ings, David Ajala, David Morrissey, Gitte Witt, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Guy Pearce and Hannah Waddingham. The cast also includes John Macmillan, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Paul Kaye and Pippa Bennett-Warner. Writer and director Simon Stone said it is "an incredibly stacked cast," adding, "Keira has led in an extraordinary way, and Guy as well. But the entire ensemble has been amazing." Meanwhile, Ware admitted she has a hard time choosing the most exciting part as she enjoyed working on the adaptation. The author explained, "I think it would have to be either the cast, which is truly amazing, or just the experience of seeing scenes and conversations I've dreamt up in my spare room almost a decade ago play out in real life. It's a very strange feeling — almost like a superpower."

Is There a Trailer for 'The Woman in Cabin 10'?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix revealed the first look at 'The Woman in Cabin 10.'

Before the scheduled premiere of The Woman in Cabin 10, Netflix released the official trailer on its YouTube channel. "They don't want you to believe what she saw," the description reads. The video shares the first look at Knightley's character, a journalist tasked with covering the luxury superyacht's first voyage. Neither the owner nor the passengers believe her when she says she saw a woman fall to her death, raising curiosity about what is truly happening on the boat. "You never question whether or not she saw what she saw," Stone told Netflix. "You agree completely with her. It's her struggle against the conspiracy."

When Does 'The Woman in Cabin 10' Premiere on Netflix?

Source: NETFLIX Fans can watch 'The Woman in Cabin 10' on Netflix.