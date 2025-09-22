Everything to Know About Netflix's 'The Wrong Paris' — Including Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'The Wrong Paris' About?

Source: NETFLIX 'The Wrong Paris' is a new romantic comedy on Netflix.

A dating reality show takes center stage in the new Netflix film, The Wrong Paris. Directed by Janeen Damian, the romantic comedy follows the story of an aspiring artist who joins a reality dating show she believes is set in Paris, France, where she wishes to take an art course. However, she later realizes it actually takes place in Paris, Texas. While trying to change her plans, she finds herself falling in love with the bachelor. The official synopsis reads, "Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove) is a Texan with big dreams of going to art school in France. So when she's given an opportunity to go on a reality dating show in Paris, she jumps at the chance. But after the plane lands, Dawn and the other contestants find out they're in another Paris … in Texas. Hellbent on exiting the show, Dawn tries to get eliminated in any way she can — but not before hot cowboy bachelor Trey (Pierson Fodé) threatens to ruin her plans."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Wrong Paris'?

Source: NETFLIX 'iCarly' and 'Drake & Josh' alum Miranda Cosgrove stars in 'The Wrong Paris.'

Joining Cosgrove and Fodé in the cast of The Wrong Paris are Yvonne Orji (Rachel), Frances Fisher (Birdie), Emilija Baranac (Emily), Madison Pettis (Lexi), Madeleine Arthur (Cindy), Torrance Coombs (Carl), Christin Park (Jasmine) and Hannah Stocking (Eve). "I'm a huge rom-com lover, and one of the reasons I enjoy this genre so much is because of the aspect of escapism," Cosgrove said of working on the project in an interview with Netflix. "I hope people have fun seeing all the crazy and ridiculous physical comedy, as well as the more heartfelt moments."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Does 'The Wrong Paris' Take Place?

Source: NETFLIX 'The Wrong Paris' was not actually filmed in Texas.

Although set in Texas, The Wrong Paris was not filmed in the Lone Star State. Tudum confirmed the romantic comedy was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. Although the production took place in Canada, the movie still features landmarks in Paris, Texas, including the Texas Eiffel Tower. The director also revealed in an October 2024 Instagram post that they traveled to Paris, France, to shoot some scenes with their "amazing French team."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Is There a Trailer for 'The Wrong Paris'?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix released the official trailer for 'The Wrong Paris' ahead of the release.

Before The Wrong Paris premiered, Netflix's official YouTube channel uploaded a nearly three-minute official trailer, showing what viewers can expect from the film. The description reads, "She signed up for Paris, France. She got Paris, Texas. In this feel-good Netflix romantic comedy, Miranda Cosgrove plays an aspiring artist who joins a dating show hoping for a free trip to Paris, France, but ends up just a few miles from her hometown in Paris, Texas. What starts as a plan to get eliminated takes an unexpected turn when sparks fly with the bachelor."

Article continues below advertisement

When Was 'The Wrong Paris' Released on Netflix?

Source: NETFLIX 'The Wrong Paris' is streaming on Netflix.

The Wrong Paris premiered on Netflix on September 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Will There Be a 'The Wrong Paris 2' on Netflix?

Source: NETFLIX 'The Wrong Paris' ranked No. 2 on the list of Netflix's most popular shows with 12.8 million views.