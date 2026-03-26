Theme Parks the Smart Way: Unlimited Visits, Including Live Music and Incredible Value with Busch Gardens Annual Passes

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The best and smartest way to enjoy a theme park may no longer be a single-day ticket, it might be coming back again and again. As Busch Gardens continues to invest in major new attractions at both its Florida and Virginia theme parks, including immersive animal habitats and themed experiences, its annual pass program is increasingly designed to turn one visit into a full year of adventures.

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And the annual passes arrive just in time for a bevy of major events. Busch Gardens Williamsburg will host Virginia’s largest spring food and wine festival with live music including The Beach Boys on April 25, the Pop 2000 tour with Chris Patrick of *NSYNc, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO on May 16, among others. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the Food, Wine and Garden Festival includes 10 weekends of concerts including Dylan Scott, The Band Perry, Flo Rida and Bow Wow & The Ying Yang Twins. For families, frequent travelers, and theme park fans, the appeal is simple: unlimited visits allowing guests to return whenever the mood strikes. Whether it’s for adrenaline-pumping rides, seasonal festivals, or up-close animal encounters, the flexibility of an annual pass/membership makes spontaneous trips part of the experience rather than a once-a-year splurge.

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An annual pass to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or membership to Busch Gardens Williamsburg offers perks that stretch beyond park entry. Discounts on parking, dining, merchandise, and special experiences can quickly add up over multiple visits, giving guests additional value every time they walk through the gates. Busch Gardens offers several pass/membership tiers designed to fit different budgets and travel styles. Families planning multiple visits throughout the year can choose options that maximize access and benefits, while casual guests can select plans that still provide meaningful savings and flexibility. Busch Gardens Tampa also offers a free Preschool Card for Florida residents ages 5 and younger, allowing free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island water park throughout 2026. The card is available by registering online. Pass holders rave about the ability to come back whenever they like and not cram everything in one day, making the park feel like something they can enjoy throughout the year instead of one special day. The timing is especially appealing as both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg prepare to debut major new attractions.

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“Our goal is to create experiences that give guests a reason to return throughout the year," said United Parks Chief Commercial Officer Chris Finazzo. "With new additions like Edge of Africa: Lion & Hyena Ridge in Tampa and the new immersive Verbolten ride in Williamsburg, annual pass members have the flexibility to visit again and again and discover something new each time.” At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the park is preparing to unveil Edge of Africa: Lion & Hyena Ridge, the most significant expansion of its animal habitats in more than a decade. The new area, opening in 2026, dramatically expands the beloved Edge of Africa section and introduces a nearly 35,000-square-foot environment designed for both animal wellness and immersive guest viewing. The habitat will house five young male lions and two hyenas in thoughtfully designed environments that prioritize their physical, social, and mental well-being. For visitors, the experience promises unusually close encounters. Four shaded glass viewing structures will offer 270-degree views into the habitats, while new educational opportunities will allow guests to learn directly from zookeepers about the animals and their behaviors.