This New Travel Pass Is Your Ticket to More Fun and Up to 50 Percent Savings

Summer vacations are meant to be fun, but planning every attraction and keeping track of all those tickets and confirmation emails can quickly become overwhelming. FunPass is a new site that launched that will make the process easier while helping travelers save some serious money.

The new all-in-one attraction pass has launched in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego and Oahu, giving travelers an easier and potentially much more affordable way to experience a destination. More cities including Miami, Atlanta and Philadelphia, are expected to join the lineup soon.

FunPass brings more than 50 attractions, landmarks and entertainment experiences together in one place. Depending on the destination, travelers can choose from big-name favorites such as Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, the Empire State Building, SeaWorld San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND California Resort and Mystère by Cirque du Soleil.