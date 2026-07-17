This New Travel Pass Is Your Ticket to More Fun and Up to 50 Percent Savings
July 17 2026, Published 1:36 a.m. ET
Summer vacations are meant to be fun, but planning every attraction and keeping track of all those tickets and confirmation emails can quickly become overwhelming. FunPass is a new site that launched that will make the process easier while helping travelers save some serious money.
The new all-in-one attraction pass has launched in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego and Oahu, giving travelers an easier and potentially much more affordable way to experience a destination. More cities including Miami, Atlanta and Philadelphia, are expected to join the lineup soon.
FunPass brings more than 50 attractions, landmarks and entertainment experiences together in one place. Depending on the destination, travelers can choose from big-name favorites such as Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, the Empire State Building, SeaWorld San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND California Resort and Mystère by Cirque du Soleil.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Vacation time is valuable, and no one wants to spend it researching attractions or juggling multiple reservation emails,” said Allison Click, vice president and business unit leader of Pass Products & Packaged Solutions.
The biggest perk? Travelers can save up to 50 percent compared with purchasing tickets separately. That could mean more room in the vacation budget for an extra dinner, a little shopping or one more round of frozen drinks by the pool!
FunPass is especially helpful for families and groups, since everyone’s tickets and redemptions can be kept together. It also takes some of the guesswork out of deciding what’s actually worth doing in a new city.
Powered by travel and entertainment company EBG, which has spent 25 years connecting consumers with attractions and experiences, FunPass is the resource you didn’t know was missing from your travel tool kit.
Travelers can explore destinations and build a pass at FunPass.com.