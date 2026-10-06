Politics Sen. Thom Tillis Calls His Vote to Confirm Pete Hegseth 'Biggest Regret of My Career' in New Book Revealing Doubts About Trump Nominees Source: MEGA Tillis voiced his regret in confirming Hegseth and RFK Jr. Adam Downer Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis called his vote to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the "biggest regret" of his career in a new book about his time serving North Carolina during the Donald Trump administration. Tillis, who has become a Trump critic during the president's second term, also mentioned Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents, released on October 6.

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Tillis Claims Many Republican Colleagues Have Reservations About Trump

Source: MEGA Tillis could have prevented Hegseth's nomination if he voted against him.

Tillis expressed doubts about Hegseth when Republicans tried to push through his nomination despite allegations of drinking, sexism and a wild management style — but like some colleagues, felt he had to acquiesce to Trump's bidding. “I know for a fact that there are others like me,” Tillis wrote. “Republicans who agreed to go along with the early demands of the Trump team no matter how ridiculous they were, believing that failing to do so would mean the end of their political career, and who now see that things have gone way too far.” He added that there were at least "30" other GOP colleagues who “expressed reservations (to put it mildly) about many of the president’s actions in private. Then, when the reporters showed up with their cameras and microphones, they’d have nothing but nice things to say.”

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Tillis Also Said He Regretted His RFK Jr. Vote

Source: MEGA Tillis also regretted his pro-RFK Jr. vote.

Tillis ultimately joined his Republican brethren and approved Hegseth out of fear for "being the lone voice in the wilderness." Tillis was a crucial vote in Hegseth's nomination, which split the Senate 50-50, making Vice President J.D. Vance come in and approve Trump's nominee. He had a similar opinion of RFK Jr., saying, "I guess it’s easy to say now, but I’m the one who has to live with that vote and all the havoc Kennedy’s tenure has caused the country as a result."

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Tillis Says Republicans Fear Losing Influence by Opposing Trump

Source: MEGA Tillis complained that his colleagues feared retribution from Trump.

Though Tillis claimed to have reservations about Kennedy as well, he didn't want to fall on the sword for Republican colleagues who were also too afraid to oppose Trump. “I had no intention of letting my colleagues outsource their courage to me while they pretended to go along with the questionable nomination President Trump had put forward,” he penned. He described Trump has having a chokehold on the GOP. "If you oppose him, you lose all influence," he explained. "If you oppose him and lose, you are in even worse shape."

Source: MEGA Tillis has called for Hegseth to be removed from office.