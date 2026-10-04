Politics North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis' Blunt Text Messages to Donald Trump Revealed Source: MEGA Sen. Thom Tillis included two heated text messages to President Donald Trump in his memoir, 'How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents.' Brittany Vincent Oct. 4 2026, Updated 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On Saturday, June 6, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, told President Donald Trump in a text message that he “would have immediately told you to f--- yourself” if Trump had ever threatened him directly with a primary challenge. Tillis included the text as one of two heated messages to Trump in his upcoming book, How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents, which comes out on Tuesday, October 6.

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Tillis Said He 'Doesn’t Take This Bulls---’ From Trump

Source: MEGA In a Friday, May 22, text, Tillis told Trump, 'I care if you fail and right now we are failing.'

The first text, dated Friday, May 22, shows Tillis pushing back against the president. “I still want to help, but I don’t take this bulls--- from anyone, including you, Mr. President,” Tillis, 66, wrote. “Save that s--- for the cowards who don’t care if you fail. I care if you fail and right now we are failing.” It’s unclear what Trump wrote to prompt Tillis’ response. Trump’s replies weren’t included in the screenshots of the text exchanges released before the book’s publication.

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Tillis Claims He Was Never Threatened

Source: MEGA Tillis wrote on Saturday, June 6, that Trump 'NEVER' threatened him with a primary challenge.

Tillis’ anger was even greater in his June 6 text message. “As I have said before, you NEVER threatened me with a primary challenge. I get that you may have me confused with so many Republicans that you have threatened in the past, but NEVER me,” he wrote. “If you had ever threatened me directly with a primary, I would have immediately told you to f--- yourself, and I would have announced my retirement immediately. Save those threats and head games for cowards and fools,” Tillis concluded.

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Breaking Up Over the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Source: MEGA Tillis announced in June 2025 that he wouldn’t seek reelection after opposing Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill.'

Tillis was one of the most high-profile Republicans to oppose Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” After he came out against the bill, Trump called him “a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!” on Truth Social and stated he would support primary challengers running against Tillis, who announced in June 2025 that he would not run for reelection. In announcing his decision, Tillis said, “In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species.” He also said, “Too many elected officials are motivated by pure raw politics who really don’t give a damn about the people they promised to represent on the campaign trail.” He’ll retire when his term ends in January.

Clashing With the Trump Administration

Source: MEGA The cover of Tillis’ book features Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kristi Noem.