COUPLES Tia Mowry Details Life With New Boyfriend Javon'e Williams After Taking Time to Heal Following Divorce Source: MEGA Tia Mowry opens up about her new romance with boyfriend Javon'e Williams after taking time to heal following her divorce. Ayesha Zafar June 26 2026, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tia Mowry is embracing a new chapter in her love life with boyfriend Javon’e Williams. "So his name is Javon’e, and he is a teacher. He also has his master's. He studied in France. He's an artist. He’s an avid reader," Mowry said on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio, saying her post-divorce healing journey led her to him.

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Source: MEGA Tia Mowry revealed she and Javon'e Williams meditate together every Wednesday.

The Sister, Sister TV star, also known as Tia Dashon Mowry, shared the details a month after going Instagram official with Williams. He is her first public boyfriend since her 2023 divorce from Hardrict, with whom she shares two children: son Cree, 15, and daughter Cairo, 8.

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Tia Mowry Reveals What Makes Boyfriend Javon'e Williams So Special

Source: INSTAGRAM/@TIAMOWRY Tia Mowry praised Williams' emotional intelligence, calling him a wonderful human being.

"He is just... a wonderful human being," she gushed. Mowry said they prefer simple, meaningful moments over flashy dates. "Some of my favorite things that we do together is we will go to a Buddhist temple, and we will meditate. We meditate every Wednesday," she revealed. They also enjoy reading together. Williams often reads to Mowry before bed, and they're currently reading books about co-parenting. "Some of the things that he just says, like, is, How can I support you? His emotional intelligence is amazing," the actress added.

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The Actress Says Healing After Divorce Helped Her Find Love Again

Source: MEGA Tia Mowry revealed finding emotional safety is her biggest priority.

Mowry also revealed that finding Williams wasn't something she rushed into following her split from ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Instead, she focused on herself before dating again. "I manifested this," she explained, recalling advice from a friend to write down the qualities she wanted in a future partner while listening to music and lighting candles. Looking back, the actress admitted she wouldn't have known what she truly wanted several years earlier. "And I'm glad that it came around the time that it did because I really wouldn’t have known what I wanted three years ago," Mowry said. She added, "I really needed to sit in, like, solitude and, like, learn who I am first, um, before I even figured out what it, what it was and what it is that I want."

Tia Mowry Says Manifestation Helped Her Find Love Again

Source: MEGA Tia Mowry said meditation and visualization helped her manifest the relationship she wanted.