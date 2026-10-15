Tiburon Teen Avery Fisher Appointed to California’s Youth Empowerment Commission

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Tiburon teenager Avery Emerson Fisher has spent much of the past six years inspiring people to care about the ocean. Now, the 16-year-old will have a voice in California government. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Fisher to the state's Youth Empowerment Commission on October 9, bringing a young Marin County conservation advocate onto a panel that advises state leaders on issues affecting Californians ages 14 to 25. Fisher's background is rooted in the Bay Area's marine community. She is an ambassador for San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay and a 2026 PADI AmbassaDiver, a role that involves promoting scuba diving and ocean conservation. She began diving at age 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic, training at the Marin Diving Center in San Rafael and practicing at the Tiburon Peninsula Club. What started as a way to explore something new quickly became a serious interest. Fisher continued earning diving certifications and found opportunities to introduce others to marine life.

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According to PADI, she has since helped raise more than $500,000 for marine conservation initiatives. Her involvement has included public speaking and encouraging other young people to explore the ocean themselves. Earlier this year, Fisher became a PADI AmbassaDiver, expanding that work beyond Northern California. The role has taken her to diving destinations including Monterey and the Bahamas, where she has continued advocating for greater youth participation in the sport. "I see my partnership with PADI as a way to help make diving cool for people my age and to be as knowledgeable as possible about the ocean to help save it," Fisher told diving publication Divernet in March. Her new position introduces her to a different form of advocacy. California's Youth Empowerment Commission was established to bring younger residents into discussions about state policy. Its 13 voting members advise the governor and Legislature on matters affecting young people, with particular attention to communities whose concerns may receive less attention from policymakers.

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