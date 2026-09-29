Tiffani Thiessen Says the Ghost of a Silent Film Star Lingers in Her 103-Year-Old California Home: 'There's a Presence'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Tiffani Thiessen revealed she believes a figure from Hollywood's earliest era has never quite left her century-old house.
"I definitely think there's a presence there for sure," the Saved by the Bell alum confirmed when asked if she's ever sensed a ghost.
She Opened Up About Her Unusually Old Home
Thiessen, 52, noted that homes her age are rare in her state to begin with.
"We have a very old house, which says a lot," she explained while on Page Six Radio. "I mean, we don't have a lot of old homes in California. So ours is 103 years old."
That rarity, she suggested, is part of what makes the property feel so unusual to live in.
A Silent Film Icon Once Called the House Home
The White Collar star went on to share that one of her home's former residents was Lillian Gish, a silent film actress once dubbed the "First Lady of American Cinema."
Gish died in 1993 at age 99, according to The New York Times.
Thiessen isn't convinced Gish ever fully moved out.
"I feel like she's kind of still around," she remarked. "I don't know. I just feel something."
Asked whether she's noticed anything stranger than a feeling, Thiessen mentioned flickering lights and music playing on its own from time to time.
The Property Also Belonged to a Studio Titan
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Beyond Gish, the actress pointed out that the estate once belonged to Jack Warner, the longtime president of Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.
"There's a lot of Old Hollywood in that house," she observed.
She Struck a Deal With Whoever's Still Around
But Thiessen doesn't live in fear of her home's history. The performer disclosed she reached an understanding with its unseen occupants once she became a parent.
"When I started having children, I kind of had a little sort of meeting with anybody who was around," she recalled. "And I said, 'I don't mind that you're here, but I'm very vulnerable, in a very tired state, so please don't scare the c--- out of me. Go just kind of do your thing, and you're more than welcome to join, but I do not want to be scared or spooked.'"
She maintained that the approach has worked ever since.
"I just did it myself, and I've never had anything creepy or scary ever happen again," she added.
Her Family Now Fills the Historic Halls
These days, the home is shared with a much livelier crowd. The mom-of-two shares daughter Harper, 16, and son Holt, 11, with husband Brady Smith, 54, whom she married in 2005.