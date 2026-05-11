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Tiffany Pollard Slams Nicki Minaj for Letting Down LGBTQ+ Fans: 'She’s Lost Her Way'

split photo of Tiffany Pollard & Nicki Minaj
Source: @tiffany_hbic_pollard/Instagram;MEGA

Tiffany Pollard called out Nicki Minaj for disappointing LGBTQ+ fans, saying she has 'lost her way.'

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May 11 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj's political opinions have sparked controversy, and reality star Tiffany Pollard is not holding back about it.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, the Flavor of Love star, who recently identified as queer and non-binary, expressed disappointment in Minaj's behavior, especially toward her LGBTQ+ fanbase.

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image of Tiffany Pollard criticized Nicki Minaj for her recent remarks.
Source: @tiffany_hbic_pollard/Instagram

Tiffany Pollard criticized Nicki Minaj for her recent remarks.

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Pollard stated, "The community loves Nicki's music, but they haven't loved her recent rhetoric," adding that it feels like Minaj has "lost her way."

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image of Pollard said the community still loves Minaj’s music but feels disappointed by her recent rhetoric.
Source: MEGA

Pollard said the community still loves Minaj’s music but feels disappointed by her recent rhetoric.

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While Pollard doesn't advocate for Minaj's exile from Hollywood, they suggested that the rapper should collaborate with someone more progressive, namely rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

Pollard pointed out how Springsteen has been vocal against the Trump administration, criticizing the president during his shows since the latter's second term began.

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image of She suggested Minaj collaborate with Bruce Springsteen, joking he could 'show her the light.'
Source: DRM News/YouTube

She suggested Minaj collaborate with Bruce Springsteen, joking he could 'show her the light.'

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In stark contrast, Pollard noted that Nicki has praised Trump's agenda and appeared at a Turning Point USA event alongside Erika Kirk, where she awkwardly referred to J.D. Vance as an "assassin."

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image of Pollard also pointed out Minaj’s political appearances, including events linked to conservative platforms.
Source: MEGA

Pollard also pointed out Minaj’s political appearances, including events linked to conservative platforms.

"Maybe Nicki should hop on Springsteen's lap and let him show her the light," Pollard joked, adding they meant that innocently.

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