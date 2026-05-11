Tiffany Pollard Slams Nicki Minaj for Letting Down LGBTQ+ Fans: 'She’s Lost Her Way'

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Nicki Minaj's political opinions have sparked controversy, and reality star Tiffany Pollard is not holding back about it. In a recent conversation with TMZ, the Flavor of Love star, who recently identified as queer and non-binary, expressed disappointment in Minaj's behavior, especially toward her LGBTQ+ fanbase.

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Source: @tiffany_hbic_pollard/Instagram Tiffany Pollard criticized Nicki Minaj for her recent remarks.

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Pollard stated, "The community loves Nicki's music, but they haven't loved her recent rhetoric," adding that it feels like Minaj has "lost her way."

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Source: MEGA Pollard said the community still loves Minaj’s music but feels disappointed by her recent rhetoric.

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While Pollard doesn't advocate for Minaj's exile from Hollywood, they suggested that the rapper should collaborate with someone more progressive, namely rock legend Bruce Springsteen. Pollard pointed out how Springsteen has been vocal against the Trump administration, criticizing the president during his shows since the latter's second term began.

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Source: DRM News/YouTube She suggested Minaj collaborate with Bruce Springsteen, joking he could 'show her the light.'

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In stark contrast, Pollard noted that Nicki has praised Trump's agenda and appeared at a Turning Point USA event alongside Erika Kirk, where she awkwardly referred to J.D. Vance as an "assassin."

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Source: MEGA Pollard also pointed out Minaj’s political appearances, including events linked to conservative platforms.