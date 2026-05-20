TRUE CRIME NEWS TikTok Influencer Charged With Plotting to Murder Her Pop Star Baby Daddy: 'It Would Be Cheaper If He Were Dead' Source: @gabbieegonzalez/Instagram; @jackaverymusic/Instagram Gabbie Gonzalez was charged for conspiring to kill her baby daddy, pop singer Jack Avery. Rebecca Friedman May 20 2026, Updated 10:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A TikTok influencer has been charged in a dark murder-for-hire plot to kill her pop star baby daddy. Content creator Gabbie Gonzalez was officially arrested last week and charged with conspiring with her dad to end 26-year-old singer Jack Avery's life after a nasty visitation and custody rights battle over their 7-year-old daughter. According to felony complaints filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Gabbie, 24, allegedly tried buying a dark web assassin to murder Jack with the help of her attorney father, Francisco Gonzalez, 59, who was also arrested on Monday, May 18, in Seminole County, Fla.

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Source: @gabbieegonzalez/Instagram Gabbie Gonzalez and Jack Avery share a 7-year-old daughter.

Gabbie's arrest took place in Northern California's Humboldt County. She was formally charged on Tuesday, May 19, alongside her father and her surf instructor ex-boyfriend Kai Faron Cordrey, 26. Each suspect was charged with a count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder. They all face 25 years to life in state prison. The trio's arrests came after a witness claimed to investigators that Gabbie's father muttered words "to the effect that it would be cheaper if Avery were dead" after becoming heavily involved in his daughter's custody battle, according to an affidavit obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle.

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TikToker 'Repeatedly Discussed Wanting Jack Avery Dead'

Source: @jackaverymusic/Instagram Jack Avery requested a restraining order against Gabbie Gonzalez and sole custody of their child.

The alleged murder-for-hire plot occurred between October 2020 and May 2021, as prosecutors claim Gabbie, her ex and her father "repeatedly discussed wanting Jack Avery dead,” and wanted to make "the killing appear to be an accident." They were specifically accused of plotting to use cryptocurrency to purchase a hitman online. Gabbie was still dating her surfer ex at the time, with police citing a $10,000 payment between him and the TikTok influencer's father on April 6, 2021.

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'Should Be Killed by Whatever Method Easiest'

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Source: @jackaverymusic/Instagram Jack Avery was informed of the 2021 murder-for-hire plot by the FBI.

Kai then "began using a dark-web murder-for-hire account using the alias ‘LizardKing69.’ Cordrey identified the target as Jack Avery on May 22, 2021, provided an address in Los Angeles, and instructed the account’s participants that Avery ‘should be killed by whatever method was easiest,'" prosecutors alleged in their legal filing. The complaint noted an extra $4,000 payment was demanded by the hopeful hit-man that same June. In September 2021, an undercover FBI agent posed as an assassin during a phone call with Kai. The conversation allegedly involved Kai negotiating payments and requesting proof of death. In another phone call, it was reportedly confirmed that Gabbie wanted the plan put in motion.

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'Gabriela Attempted to Kill Me by Hiring a Hit Man'

Source: @gabbieegonzalez/Instagram 'Gabriela is not stable and not able to act in the best interest of our daughter,' claimed the pop star.

Jack was eventually informed of the murder-for-hire plot by law enforcement officials, writing ahead of the hearing, "I was notified by the FBI that a hit man was hired to kill me" in 2021. The pop singer was told "it was not safe" to be around the mother of his child. Jack most recently filed for a restraining order in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. He's requesting sole custody of their daughter — who he says had been placed in temporary foster care. “The acts of abuse described in the attached declaration have taken place in front of the minor child. Gabriela attempted to kill me by hiring a hit man. Gabriela is not stable and not able to act in the best interest of our daughter,” his petition read.

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'Most Sinister Way Imaginable'

View this post on Instagram Source: @jackaverymusic/Instagram Jack Avery recently posted to celebrate his daughter's 7th birthday.