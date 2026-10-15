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A TikTok Server Named Ellie Says a Customer Asked Her Age, and She Told Him She Was 18. Then He Told Her That if He Were in High School, He'd Be All Over Her

Photo of TikTok server Ellie
Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK

TikTok server Ellie shared stories about unusual customer interactions in a video that drew millions of views.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:12 a.m. ET

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TikTok server Ellie recalled a customer making an uncomfortable comment after she told him she was 18.

The customer looked at her several times before telling her, "Well, if I was in high school I would be all over you, 'cause you're so cute."

Per the Daily Dot, the TikTok creator, who posts under @elliesdose.ofasmr, shared the encounter in a video about some of the strangest things customers have said to her while working at a restaurant.

Her video has received 2.1 million views and up to 1,326 comments at the time of publication.

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Ellie Recalls Customer's Comment After Asking Her Age

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Image of Ellie recounted a customer's reaction after she explained that she was 18 while serving wine at a restaurant.
Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK

Ellie recounted a customer's reaction after she explained that she was 18 while serving wine at a restaurant.

Speaking in her signature whispering style, Ellie described how one customer questioned her age while she was serving wine.

"Since you're serving me wine, you must be 21, right?" the customer asked.

Ellie explained that servers in her state can serve alcoholic beverages at 16. When the customer asked if she was 16, she clarified that she was 18.

She said the man then looked at her chest multiple times before making his remark.

Ellie added that the same table also described her as "very petite."

She captioned the video, "I just love my job!"

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Ellie Explains Why Customers Rejected Canned Soda

Image of Ellie described customers who rejected canned soda after asking whether the restaurant served fountain drinks.
Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK

Ellie described customers who rejected canned soda after asking whether the restaurant served fountain drinks.

Ellie also recalled an interaction with customers who objected to the restaurant serving soda in cans rather than from a fountain machine.

After asking whether the restaurant served soda on tap, the customers turned down the canned option and described it as "tacky."

Ellie said she found their preference surprising because she believed sealed cans could be more sanitary than restaurant soda machines, which can be difficult to keep clean.

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Ellie Shares Customer's Unusual Request for Cottage Cheese

Image of Ellie explained how a customer insisted on getting cottage cheese with his burger despite the restaurant not offering it.
Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK

Ellie explained how a customer insisted on getting cottage cheese with his burger despite the restaurant not offering it.

Another customer frustrated Ellie by insisting on getting cottage cheese with his burger, even though it was not on the menu.

She explained that the restaurant had a small, weekly-changing menu, while its sides generally stayed the same, including fries and salad. When she explained the available options, the customer continued to insist on his preferred choice.

"I told you I want cottage cheese. Just get cottage cheese," he said.

Ellie responded that the customer could bring cottage cheese from home if he wanted it that badly.

Image of restaurant workers shared their experiences with soda machines and unusual customer requests in the comments on Ellie's TikTok video.
Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK

Restaurant workers shared their experiences with soda machines and unusual customer requests in the comments on Ellie's TikTok video.

However, the video soon prompted fellow restaurant workers to share their own experiences in the comments.

"Never worked or been to a restaurant that offered cottage cheese," a user said.

"Soda machines are disgusting and I know 'cause I work at a restaurant! I would prefer a can from a restaurant!," another wrote.

A former server also weighed in on the issue.

"As an ex server, 90 percent of the time soda machines are never cleaned properly or often enough and are NASTY!" one user said.

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