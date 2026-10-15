NEWS A TikTok Server Named Ellie Says a Customer Asked Her Age, and She Told Him She Was 18. Then He Told Her That if He Were in High School, He'd Be All Over Her Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK TikTok server Ellie shared stories about unusual customer interactions in a video that drew millions of views. OK! Staff Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok server Ellie recalled a customer making an uncomfortable comment after she told him she was 18. The customer looked at her several times before telling her, "Well, if I was in high school I would be all over you, 'cause you're so cute." Per the Daily Dot, the TikTok creator, who posts under @elliesdose.ofasmr, shared the encounter in a video about some of the strangest things customers have said to her while working at a restaurant. Her video has received 2.1 million views and up to 1,326 comments at the time of publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Recalls Customer's Comment After Asking Her Age

Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK Ellie recounted a customer's reaction after she explained that she was 18 while serving wine at a restaurant.

Speaking in her signature whispering style, Ellie described how one customer questioned her age while she was serving wine. "Since you're serving me wine, you must be 21, right?" the customer asked. Ellie explained that servers in her state can serve alcoholic beverages at 16. When the customer asked if she was 16, she clarified that she was 18. She said the man then looked at her chest multiple times before making his remark. Ellie added that the same table also described her as "very petite." She captioned the video, "I just love my job!"

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Explains Why Customers Rejected Canned Soda

Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK Ellie described customers who rejected canned soda after asking whether the restaurant served fountain drinks.

Ellie also recalled an interaction with customers who objected to the restaurant serving soda in cans rather than from a fountain machine. After asking whether the restaurant served soda on tap, the customers turned down the canned option and described it as "tacky." Ellie said she found their preference surprising because she believed sealed cans could be more sanitary than restaurant soda machines, which can be difficult to keep clean.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Shares Customer's Unusual Request for Cottage Cheese

Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK Ellie explained how a customer insisted on getting cottage cheese with his burger despite the restaurant not offering it.

Another customer frustrated Ellie by insisting on getting cottage cheese with his burger, even though it was not on the menu. She explained that the restaurant had a small, weekly-changing menu, while its sides generally stayed the same, including fries and salad. When she explained the available options, the customer continued to insist on his preferred choice. "I told you I want cottage cheese. Just get cottage cheese," he said. Ellie responded that the customer could bring cottage cheese from home if he wanted it that badly.

Source: @ELLIESDOSE.OFASMR/TIKTOK Restaurant workers shared their experiences with soda machines and unusual customer requests in the comments on Ellie's TikTok video.